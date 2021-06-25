Tupelo man charged with shooting outside bank

Jun. 24—TUPELO — Authorities arrested a Tupelo man who was wanted for firing shots outside a downtown bank two weeks ago.

Keondra Lockridge, 21, of 236 County Road 51, was located and arrested June 23 by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. He was booked into the Lee County Jail on Wednesday at 11:26 a.m. and charged with drive-by shooting. During the arraignment, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $500,000.

Lockridge was charged in a June 11 incident outside the Regions Bank branch at 331 West Main in downtown Tupelo. Police were dispatched to the bank around 1 p.m. that Friday.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the investigation indicated that a previous altercation between Lockridge and another person led to shots being fired in the parking lot. At least one bullet hit the building. No one was injured.

In early May, police were called to a disturbance in the parking lot the Renasant Bank branch at 164 South Veterans Boulevard. Glenn Kuykendall, 52, of 1521 Elvis Presley Drive, Tupelo, was arrested and charged with robbery and shooting into a motor vehicle, both felonies.

