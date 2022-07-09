Tupelo man facing car theft, fraud and counterfeiting charges

Jul. 8—TUPELO — A Tupelo man was arrested Thursday, accused of stealing a car, credit card fraud and counterfeiting.

Tupelo police responded to the Motel 6 on East Main Street to investigate a previous assault. While talking with a man, they discovered he had three misdemeanor warrants with Tupelo Municipal Court. Officers arrested Andrew Justin Bell, 34, of Tupelo. While talking with Bell, officers discovered evidence consistent with a check fraud operation.

The investigation led Tupelo Police to charge Bell with multiple felonies, including a May 31 car theft from 1123 West Main St. and an April credit card fraud case.

During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court July 8, Judge Harry Sumner set bond at $500,000 total for two counts of credit card fraud, felony taking of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a counterfeit bank note.

This case remains under investigation and other charges are possible. Anyone with information about Bell is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

