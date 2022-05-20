Tupelo man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

May 19—OXFORD — A Tupelo man will spend the next 16-plus years in a federal prison man for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

Jeremy K. Mairidith, 40, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to leading a drug trafficking organization which conspired to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Mairidith to 200 months in prison after hearing arguments and comments from Mairidith, his counsel, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Today's sentence demonstrates that individuals and drug trafficking organizations who bring narcotics and violence into our communities will not be tolerated," said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. "Our local, state and federal law enforcement partners who worked this investigation for years should be proud that the individuals involved were finally brought to justice."

Mairidith was one of nine defendants convicted for his role in the drug trafficking organization.

