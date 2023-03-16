Tupelo police make arrest in commercial burglary case

Mar. 15—TUPELO — A DeSoto County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a commercial building in Tupelo.

Tupelo police responded to a reported burglary on North Gloster Street March 13. Officers were able to collect evidence of the crime and a description of the stolen property. The suspect was located several hours later and officers and were able to recover the purloined property.

After further investigation, James Dale Carter, 60, of Walls, was arrested and formally charged with the burglary of a commercial building. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set Carter's bond at $25,000.

william.moore@djournal.com