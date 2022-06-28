Tupelo police arrest three in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Jun. 27—TUPELO — Three men have been charged with coming to Lee County to steal catalytic converters.

Tupelo police were called to Popeye's at 1701 South Gloster Street on Thursday, June 16, at 1:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle call. Officers responded, and then located and detained three suspects. Police say the search of the vehicle revealed burglary tools and stolen catalytic converters.

Michael McDonald, 20, of Mantachie; Cameron Moss, 19 of Fulton; and Hunter Pennington, 21, of Houston; were all arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief and possession of burglary tools.

During their June 17 initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $5,000 apiece.

william.moore@djournal.com