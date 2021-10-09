Tupelo police detain one in Friday afternoon shooting

Oct. 9—TUPELO — One person has been detained after the occupants of two cars started shooting at each other Friday afternoon in central Tupelo.

Tupelo police were called to Carnation Street near Church Street around 4 p.m. Oct. 8 after reports of shots being fired.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that two suspects were shooting at each other from their vehicles," said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. He added that officers located one suspect and suspect vehicle. That person has been detained for questioning.

Police are still looking for information and the identity of the second suspect.

McDougald said no injuries have been reported thus far.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS

william.moore@djournal.com