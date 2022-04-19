Tupelo police identify suspect wanted in April capital murder

Apr. 18—TUPELO — Police have identified and charged a suspect in an early-April fatal shooting in West Tupelo. Now, they have to find him.

Nijel Valdez Hall, 23, of Tupelo has been named has been named as the suspect in the April 8 killing of Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo. He has been charged with capital murder.

Police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald said a warrant for Hall's arrest was issued three days after the shooting, and members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force have been attempting to locate him since then.

McDougald said there's a good chance that Hall is no longer in Mississippi.

"The latest intelligence indicates that Hall may have fled from our area and is possibly the Memphis area," McDougald said. "Hall should be considered armed and dangerous."

At around 10 p.m. on April 8, police were dispatched to Hodges Drive in West Tupelo for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the residence just off Walsh Road, they found an adult male dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Mims.

As of Monday, April 18, authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491 or tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi by phone at 1-800-773-TIPS or using the P3 app.

william.moore@djournal.com