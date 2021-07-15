Tupelo police investigating assault during Tuesday arrest

Jul. 15—TUPELO — Police are looking into the Tuesday afternoon arrest of a felon, who resisted and assaulted two officers.

A video that has been widely circulated on social media shows a portion of the struggle and one officer punching the suspect in the head several times.

"We are aware of a citizen video that has been circulated showing a portion of this incident," said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. "We are still in the early stages of this investigation and our understanding of the incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed."

He said the department will not draw any conclusions until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete.

The Tupelo Police Department released the following details concerning the arrest of Jasper Copeland, 33, of Tupelo.

On Tuesday July 13 at 3:34 p.m., patrolmen stopped a black Honda SUV on South Gloster just south of Crosstown because the driver was not wearing a seat belt. During the traffic stop, officers learned that the passenger, Copeland, had two active arrest warrants.

"The officers also were aware that Copeland has a history of resisting arrest," McDougald said.

As Copeland got out of the vehicle, he was seen dropping a clear plastic bag, possibly containing drugs. As one officer began to handcuff the suspect, Copeland spun around and began throwing punches, striking one officer in the face. During the ensuing struggle, Copeland at one point had his hand on the officer's holstered pistol.

The officers sprayed Copeland with pepper spray. One officer "was forced to strike Copeland several times with a fist in an attempt to stop his assault" police said in a prepared statement. The officer was initially holding the handcuffs in his hand, but immediately dropped them to avoid using them as a weapon.

Police say that Copeland continued to resist even when he was taken to the ground. He was eventually subdued and carried to the Lee County Jail. The possible drugs were collected as evidence.

Story continues

Since it was not known if Copeland had ingested any drugs, he was later carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room for observation. He was admitted to a room around 9 p.m. Copeland left the hospital against medical advice at 12:20 a.m. July 14.

Copeland was arrested for simple assault on a police officer around 2:30 a.m. Thursday July 15. Additional charges, including drug charges will be pursued through the grand jury process.

At the time of the incident, Copeland was on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for sale of cocaine, credit card fraud and burglary.

Police invite anyone with additional information to contact TPD at 662-841-6491.

william.moore@djournal.com