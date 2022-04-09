Tupelo police investigating fatal Friday night shooting

Apr. 9—TUPELO — A Friday night shooting in west Tupelo has left one man dead.

Tupelo police were dispatched around 10 p.m. on April 8 to Hodges Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived at the residence just off Walsh Road, they found an adult male dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Authorities have begun a homicide investigation.

"Early indications are that some type of disturbance occurred prior to the shooting," said Tupelo police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald. "Witness statements and forensic evidence are being collected and evaluated."

Officials hope to be able to release more information and details on a possible suspect, at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491 or tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi by phone at 1-800-773-TIPS or using the P3 app.

william.moore@djournal.com