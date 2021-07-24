Tupelo police investigating Saturday morning fatal shooting

Jul. 24—TUPELO — Tupelo police are looking into an early morning shooting in a restaurant parking lot that left one man dead.

According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Gloster for a reported shooting July 24 around 1 a.m.. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot of D'Casa. The restaurant was closed at the time.

Around the same time, it was reported to authorities that an adult male victim had been taken by private vehicle to the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room and that victim was deceased.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 28-year-old Tadarrel Hall of Nettleton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:38 a.m. His body is being sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

McDougald said Saturday morning that detectives are working to complete the preliminary investigation. More information will be released when appropriate.

william.moore@djournal.com