Tupelo police looking for female shooting suspect

Sep. 5—TUPELO — Tupelo police are looking for female who reportedly shot a man in the lower body, Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center at approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he was shot in the leg at a residence in the 500 block of Lakeview Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man and his adult girlfriend were having an argument outside the residence. A second adult female was also there and "at some point she reportedly shot the victim," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.

Officers went to the scene of the crime and secured both evidence and preliminary statements from witnesses who were able to identify the shooter.

Police are now looking for Madison Lee Miles. She is described as 24-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds. She has red hair. Authorities have signed aggravated assault charges against Miles.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491, email at TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com