Tupelo police release body cam footage from struggle with man now facing assault charges

Jul. 17—Story Highlights

See all three body cam videos at the end of the story.

TUPELO —The city's police department has released video footage depicting an intense struggle between a pair of officers and a man now charged with assaulting those officers.

Earlier this week, bystander video of a police stop on South Gloster near the Crosstown intersection began to circulate on social media.

This video, shot on Tuesday, showed two officers struggling to pin a man, later identified as Jasper Copeland, against the hood of a patrol car. During the struggle, one of the officers punched Copeland in the face with a closed fist.

Later, Copeland, 33, was charged and booked on Wednesday for two counts of assault on a police officer. City law enforcement also indicated plans to pursue drug charges through the grand jury process.

Late on Friday, the Tupelo Police Department released more information, while stressing that its investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

What the police reports say

According to reports filed by police officers Derek Scott and Mike Gazaway, Scott pulled over a black SUV because the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Scott asked about the name of the passenger in the vehicle — who was Copeland — and claims to have recognized Copeland as someone known "to resist and to aggressively fight officers."

After Gazaway arrived on scene, two active warrants were identified for Copeland.

What the body cam footage shows

Police released three videos on Friday that show much of the rest of the stop, including the fight involving Copeland.

One video is from a body camera worn by officer Derek Scott.

Another is from the dash camera of Scott's patrol vehicle.

Another video is a slow motion version of the dash camera footage.

The video footage shows some of the following:

—Scott instructs Copeland to exit the passenger side of a vehicle and to put his hands on the vehicle as Scotts pats him down. Copeland complies.

Story continues

—As Scott and Gazaway instruct Copeland to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, Copeland jerks away, and an altercation occurs.

—Much of this altercation is just out of view of the dash camera, but the camera does capture Copeland punching Gazaway several times and resisting efforts by officer to constrain him.

—Body camera footage is largely obscured during the actual struggle, since Scott is at close quarters with Copeland. As previously reported by police, Scott strikes Copeland's body while holding handcuffs several times and then drops the handcuffs.

—Officers attempt to pin and hold Copeland against the hood of a patrol car, evident from body camera and dash camera footage. Scott pulls his OC spray (or pepper spray) canister out, and, according to reports, ultimately sprays himself and Gazaway along with Copeland.

—Reports filed by the officers say Copeland got his hand on Gazaway's gun. Dash camera video does show Copeland's hand at least near where Gazaway's gun would be, but the officers body blocks a clear view of this moment.

—Scott punches Copeland in the face with his fist multiple times before finally pulling him to the ground.

—Additional officers arrive on scene.

—Scott asks backup to tase Copeland, but it's not clear if that occurred.

—As he's wrestled to the ground and handcuffed, Copeland reports at one point "I can't breath, man." Scott tells him, "Neither can I," and, then, later, "I'm not going to put my knee on your neck, you hear me?"

Warning: These videos contain violence and profanity

This story will be updated

caleb.bedillion@djournal.com