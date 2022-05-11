Tupelo police respond to multiple weapons calls over weekend

May 11—TUPELO — The Tupelo Police Department responded to four weapons calls over three days last weekend. Only one person was injured.

According to police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald, the incidents began Friday evening around 6 when there was a report of someone firing a weapon near Unique Treats at 514 South Gloster. The witness said a man wearing a gray jacket had been seen on security camera firing a handgun.

About 90 minutes later, the witness spotted the suspect near the Burger King restaurant at 3822 South Eason Boulevard. According to police, the suspect tried to run but quickly apprehended the 21-year-old man. Police say they recovered a loaded handgun.

The suspect was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanors. No injuries were reported in this incident.

On Saturday night around 8:15, officers responded to the Wilson and Canal street area in east Tupelo where a vehicle had been hit by gunfire. The victim, 18, said he had a disagreement earlier that day with a juvenile. The victim's red Chevrolet Impala had multiple bullet impacts. Even though the victim and two male juveniles were in the car at the time, no one was injured.

McDougald said investigators are attempting to identify and detain a possible juvenile suspect at this time.

Sunday night around 10 p.m., a victim reported being shot with an airsoft type gun in the parking lot of the North Gloster Street Walmart. The suspect, described as a male around 25 to 30 years old, was driving a white 2007 GMC Yukon. Investigators hope to be able to identify the suspect to charge him with simple assault.

The final incident was an apparent accidental discharge that sent a juvenile to the hospital. Police responded to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room around 11:15 p.m. on May 8 and found a 17-year-old male with a serious, but non-life-threatening wound to the leg. The boy said he and his brother, 18, found a gun in the ditch near the Barley Courts store on South Gloster. While handling the gun, it went off.

The responding police recovered the gun from some bushes.

