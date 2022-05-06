Tupelo police searching for armed robbery suspect

May 6—TUPELO — The Tupelo Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Mexican restaurant, Thursday night.

Police were called to Zapata's around 10:15 p.m. May 5 for a possible robbery. Witnesses said a Hispanic or Black male wearing a hoodie had tried to rob the restaurant.

Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the suspect reportedly fired one round, but no injuries were reported.

Police K-9 units searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect. Investigators are continuing to analyze evidence and review witness statements. More information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

