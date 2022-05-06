Tupelo police searching for armed robbery suspect

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emiliano Zapata
    Emiliano Zapata
    Mexican revolutionary (1879-1919)

May 6—TUPELO — The Tupelo Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Mexican restaurant, Thursday night.

Police were called to Zapata's around 10:15 p.m. May 5 for a possible robbery. Witnesses said a Hispanic or Black male wearing a hoodie had tried to rob the restaurant.

Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the suspect reportedly fired one round, but no injuries were reported.

Police K-9 units searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect. Investigators are continuing to analyze evidence and review witness statements. More information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting