Tupelo police searching for Thursday night armed robbery suspect

May 31—TUPELO — Police have identified a man they feel could be responsible for three armed robberies outside of Tupelo restaurants on Thursday nights.

Police are looking for Christian Hernandez Ruedas, 22, in connection with the robberies, two of which happened the same night. Ruedas is a Hispanic male of average size. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said officers were called to New China Buffet at 3877 North Gloster Street on May 26. The victim said they were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. The described the suspect as a Hispanic male with tattoos on his arm. They said the suspect spoke to them in Spanish.

Later that evening, police were notified of an armed robbery in the parking lot of Los Toros at 1260 Oakview Drive. The victim said shortly before 10 p.m., a Hispanic male robbed them at gunpoint. The suspect reportedly fired at least two rounds during the robbery. No one was struck by the bullets, and the suspect fled in a dark SUV.

Those robberies are similar to a robbery that took place three weeks earlier, also on a Thursday night outside a Tupelo restaurant. That on happened May 5 around 10:15 p.m. outside of Zapata's at 2434 West Main.

Anyone with information about these cases or the whereabouts of Ruedas is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

