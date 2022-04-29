Tupelo prisoner caught bringing drugs into Lee County Jail

Apr. 29—TUPELO — A Tupelo woman, picked up on several misdemeanor warrants is facing felony charges after she brought fentanyl into the Lee County Jail.

Aysia N. Harris, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for a dozen misdemeanor warrants — including driving with a suspended license, no child restraint, open container and failure to yield to a stop sign — and a new misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Lee County Jail in the early morning hours of April 26.

She was later carried to Tupelo Municipal Court to face the charges. When Harris was brought back to the jail and was searched, a corrections officer found a felony amount of suspected fentanyl on her person. She was then charged with trafficking a Schedule II drug.

"This is the purpose of the search policy when anyone is brought to or returned to the jail," said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Her bond was set at $15,000 when the new felony charge was presented in Lee County Justice Court.

