Tupelo Public School District official Paul Moton charged with DUI

Aug. 17—TUPELO — A two-time Tupelo Public School District Administrator of the Year was arrested Monday morning and charged with drunk driving.

Paul Moton, who worked at the school district's central office as Director of Educational Enhancement and Innovative Design, was driving carelessly along West Jackson Street Monday around 11 a.m., according to the Tupelo Police Department report.

According to the report, Moton was drinking hand sanitizer and had keys to Milam Elementary School on him when he was pulled over in the parking lot of West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

"He has been put on leave, that is the policy," said TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou. "The district is doing an internal investigation. There is not a lot I can say right now. All I have heard is rumor and innuendo."

Picou said Tuesday afternoon that he had not seen the police report of the traffic stop.

The reporting officer said they "immediately smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath and that Moton "could barely stand and used the bed of the truck to maintain his balance." The driver admitted he was impaired and said he was "going to lose his job."

There was an almost empty 12-ounce container of Comfort and Mercy hand sanitizer and a partially empty bottle of Burnett's vodka in the vehicle. Moton told the officer he had been drinking the hand sanitizer.

Fearing the hand sanitizer contained methanol, which is poisonous, police called an ambulance to carry Moton to the North Mississippi Medical Center for observation.

"Moton was very lethargic, his eyes were bloodshot, speech was slurred, he was very unsteady on his feet, and had trouble answering simple questions," the police report states.

Police followed the ambulance to the hospital and issued Moton a citation for driving under the influence. That is standard practice dealing with impaired drivers who are taken to the hospital.

Moton was named Director of Educational Enhancement and Innovative Design for the Tupelo Public School District in April. He previously served as Milam Elementary School principal for seven years. During that time, Moton was named TPSD's Administrator of the Year twice — in 2014-15 and 2019-20.

He has spent 23 years as an educator, two decades of which have been with Tupelo Schools.

