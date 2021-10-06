Tupelo recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 5—TUPELO — Around 40 community members, law enforcement, elected officials, nonprofit leaders and advocates took part in a Tuesday morning event at the Family Resource Center (FRC) of North Mississippi to raise awareness about domestic violence.

As part of the event, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan signed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and thanked attendees and law enforcement officials for their support in tackling domestic violence.

"It's always going to be something that we chase and something that we deal with, and I appreciate everyone's support," Jordan said.

Interim chief of the Tupelo Police Department Jackie Clayton and Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson both talked about the efforts to advocate for domestic violence victims.

In his comments, Clayton shared local statistics about domestic violence cases. From January to August of this year, the City of Tupelo saw 251 domestic violence. He provided a history of how law enforcement response to domestic violence has changed since he started working with the city in 1979, including several reforms to how they respond to domestic violence, doing yearly training, and laws put in place to help keep the victims of domestic violence safe.

Clayton said the changes represent positive growth in how law enforcement responds to the victims of domestic violence.

"I'm glad to be a part of this change of attitude," Clayton said. "We help the victims now, and that's what we should do. As you can tell from the stats, we still have plenty to do."

Resources in the area include the SAFE, Inc., a domestic violence shelter, the CAC, FRC domestic violence coordinator Dell Hatch, North Mississippi Rural Legal Services, LIFT, Inc. and the Tupelo Housing Authority.

Because domestic violence is often hidden, Hatch said the only way to shed light on the issue is by working together as a community.

"We're going to do that by bringing events like this that bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence and agencies coming together to provide resources or to victims of domestic violence and holding the abuser or batterer accountable for their actions," Hatch said.

Juli Palmer, director of the Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) of FRC, said a large percentage of the children they work with across their 13-county coverage area witness domestic violence firsthand. Domestic violence "has a ripple effect," which she said leads to children experiencing some of the trauma they have seen and heard. She encouraged attendees to report any suspicion of domestic violence or child abuse.

"They're the ones that pick up the broken glass, they're the ones that help mama clean up the blood, they're the ones that see the bruises," Palmer said. "They're the ones that have to talk to the police officers when they come and they don't understand what's going on."

FRC program director Sheila Davis said Tuesday's program was important for raising efforts to collaborate with other organizations to ensure families have the resources to be heard and seen. During the pandemic, Davis has seen an increase of violence in the community, but is thankful there is a strong force locally to stand behind families and victims.

Unchecked, domestic violence has a domino effect, Davis said.

"Mothers, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, workplace, churches — it goes through like a roaring fire and just burns down things and just destroys," she said. "Hopefully we can help people rebuild and regain freedom and regain peace in their lives."

