Tupelo to refile DUI charges against former Tupelo Schools administrator

May 12—TUPELO — One day after a judge dismissed a driving under the influence charge against a former school administrator on a technicality, city officials have vowed to refile the charge.

Tupelo city attorney Ben Logan told the Daily Journal Thursday morning that the city plans to correct the clerical issue and refile the misdemeanor charge against Paul Moton.

"I met with the city prosecutor this morning to discuss how the city will proceed," Logan said. "We will refile (the charge) and see where it goes."

In December 2021, Moton pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in Tupelo Municipal Court and immediately appealed the case to Lee County Court. During the appeal Wednesday, Lee County Court Judge James Moore was forced to dismiss the charges because an officer signed the original affidavit using his police title, instead of as a deputy court clerk.

Since the problem with the affidavit was clerical and not substantive, the charges were dismissed without prejudice, allowing the city to refile the charge. Logan could not say exactly when the charges would be refiled.

The officer who pulled Moton over for careless driving on West Main Street at 11 a.m. on a school day no longer works for the Tupelo Police Department. Logan said that officer will have to swear out a new affidavit repeating the facts and circumstances surrounding the Monday, Aug. 16, 2001 traffic stop. All of the other evidence, including the results of blood tests taken at the hospital, will be attached to the case file.

Drew Stuart, who was appointed special prosecutor for the Moton appeal, said the revived charges would then be represented in Tupelo Municipal Court. It is expected that Stuart will prosecute the second case. Tupelo Municipal Court prosecutor Richard Babb recused himself because his son is the president of the Tupelo School Board.

During Wednesday's appeal, Moton was ready to plead guilty to the charge as part of a non-adjudication agreement. His attorney, Mark Nickels, who refers to himself in advertising as "Mr. DUI Tupelo," noted at least four times that the non-adjudication would result in no conviction on his client's record.

"The ultimate goal is that there is no conviction," Nichols said in open court.

The non-adjudication would allow Moton to pay his fines and fees, then put an ignition interlock device on his car for 120 days. At the end of that period, if he had not violated the terms of the agreement or gotten in trouble with the law, the charge would legally disappear and the misdemeanor conviction would not appear on his record.

But another technicality prevented that opportunity.

Like many school officials, Moton held a commercial driver's license to allow him to drive a bus if and when needed.

The Mississippi Code dealing with driving under the influence states "the holder of a commercial driver's license or a commercial learning permit is ineligible for non-adjudication."

And Moton will not be able to plead guilty and then five years down the road have conviction expunged. The same law prevents anyone with a CDL from getting an expunction for DUI.

Following his arrest, Moton was put on leave from the Tupelo Public School District, following school district policy. In November 2021, he resigned from his position with the district.

Prior to his arrest, Moton had a distinguished career with the Tupelo Public School District. During his two decades as an educator in Tupelo, Moton served as Milam Elementary School principal for seven years, where he was named the district's top administrator for the 2014-15 and 2019-20 school years. He was promoted to the central office position in April 2021.

