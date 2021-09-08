Tupelo shooting suspect held on a $1M bond

Sep. 7—TUPELO — An Alcorn County woman is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $1 million bond after separate domestic altercations over the weekend escalated to gunfire in Tupelo.

Madison Lee Miles, 24, of 202 Pecan Drive, Corinth, is charged with aggravated assault in a Saturday morning incident in west Tupelo. During her initial court appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, Tuesday, a judge set her bond at $1 million.

Erik Lamont Turner, 41, of 2000 Nelle Street, Tupelo, is also charged with aggravated assault following a Monday afternoon shooting on Nelle Street. Turner was not arraigned Tuesday, and his bond has not been set.

Officers were dispatched to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 6 a.m. for a gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he was shot in the leg at a residence in the 500 block of Lakeview Street. The man said he and his adult girlfriend were having an argument outside the residence. Miles was also there and "at some point she reportedly shot the victim," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.

Police released the name of the suspect on Saturday afternoon. Miles turned herself in to Tupelo police the following day. According to the docket book, Miles was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 2:59 p.m. Sunday.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

In the other case, police responded to reported shooting at a Nelle Street residence on Sept. 6 around 12:45 p.m.

Police officials said it appeared to have been a domestic dispute that escalated. The adult female victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with serious injuries.

"Around 2 p.m., officers located and detained an adult male suspect while conducting a detailed search of the property on Nelle Street," McDougald said.

Turner was booked into the county jail Monday at 2:02 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault.

This is not the first time Turner has been arrested recently on felony charges.

Jail records show Turner was arrested on May 31 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and trafficking Ecstasy.

william.moore@djournal.com