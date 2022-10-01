Tupelo teen injured in Haven Acres shooting

Sep. 30—TUPELO — A Tupelo teen was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting on Moore Avenue.

Police were notified of a shooting in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue on the southwest side of Tupelo around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 28. The responding officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gun shot wound to the lower torso. The victim was carried to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center with what was categorized initially as a serious injury.

Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the early report is that the victim is expected to survive.

The witnesses told police that two Black male suspects were involved with the shooting and both fled the area before police arrived. Tupelo police officers and K-9 units searched the area but did not initially locate the suspects.

A report came in shortly after the shooting that one of the suspect and possibly a weapon could be found in a residence on Beasley Drive. A search of the home revealed a felony amount of narcotics as well as several stolen firearms. Some of the firearms had altered serial numbers as well.

A person of interest was detained as a result of that search. McDougald said the evidence is still being analyzed and any help from the public is welcome.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com