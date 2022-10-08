Tupelo traffic stop yields three pounds of marijuana, felony arrest

Oct. 7—TUPELO — A routine traffic stop on the south end of Tupelo Tuesday night ended with a large seizure of marijuana and a man facing felony charges.

Tupelo police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green streets around 8 p.m. Oct. 4. Officers became suspicious of the driver and a subsequent search of the car revealed around 3 pounds of marijuana already packaged for sale. The drugs were seized and Eric Barnes, 22, of Tupelo was arrested.

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner set bond at $30,000.

