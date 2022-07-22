Tupelo woman charged with burglary, credit card fraud

Jul. 21—TUPELO — A car burglary at an apartment complex off North Gloster Street led to multiple charges for a Tupelo woman.

Tupelo police responded to the Vista Ridge Apartments at 699 Nation Hills Drive July 17 for a car burglary. A short time later, police were notified that someone was trying to pawn some of the items stolen from the victim's car.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by suspect in the area of Central Avenue and recovered property linking the driver to the earlier burglary.

Marcaia Orr, 19, of Tupelo, was charged with burglary of an auto and credit card fraud. Her bond was set at $25,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir.

