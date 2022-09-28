Tupelo woman charged with child endangerment

Sep. 28—TUPELO — A Tupelo woman has been charged with felony child neglect for her actions caring for her own grandchild.

Child Protective Services contacted the Tupelo Police department Sept. 2 concerning a possible child abuse case. The child was taken into the CPS custody at that time while the investigation was completed.

On Monday, Sept. 26, Tupelo police investigators charged the child's grandmother, Aretha Hall, 54, of Tupelo, with felony child endangerment. During her initial appearance Tuesday, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $50,000.

