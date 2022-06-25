Tupelo woman charged with child neglect

Jun. 24—TUPELO — A Lee County woman was charged with child endangerment after two children in her care tested positive for illegal drugs.

Tupelo police were notified by Child Protective Services June 22 about two children who had tested positive for illegal narcotics. The preliminary investigation led officers to arrest Lakenya Donelson, 32, of Tupelo.

During her initial appearance Thursday in Tupelo Municipal Court, she was charged with two counts of felonious child abuse — child endangerment. Judge Jay Weir set her bond at $30,000.

