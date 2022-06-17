Tupelo woman charged with exploiting multiple seniors

Jun. 17—TUPELO — A Lee County woman was arrested Thursday for stealing from an elderly person, just a week after she was charged with the very same thing.

Tupelo police were first notified June 6 that someone had fraudulently used the credit card of an elderly person.

Tyvinni Atkinson, 27, of Monument Drive, Tupelo, a paid caregiver for the victim, was arrested June 9 and charged with felony credit card fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. She was booked into the Lee County Jail and later released on a $5,000 bond.

On June 15, another elderly citizen reported a similar credit card fraud where Atkinson was also the caregiver and suspect. She was arrested again June 16 and charged with addition counts of credit card fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

During the initial appearance on the new felony charges, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set an additional bond of $2,500.

