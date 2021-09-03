Tupelo woman charged with Saltillo stabbing

Sep. 3—TUPELO — Lee County deputy sheriffs arrested a woman Wednesday morning after she allegedly stabbed two people near the Saltillo industrial park.

According to a press release from Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies responded Sept. 1 around 6:15 a.m. to a 911 call in the industrial park area in Saltillo. Responding officers found two individuals who had been assaulted with a knife and had multiple lacerations.

The victims told deputies that a female suspect assaulted them while they were traveling down the road in a vehicle. When the driver stopped the vehicle, the suspect got out and began chasing them with a knife.

Deputies found the suspect running up the road with the knife still in her possession and took her into custody without incident.

Shameka R. Thompson, 30, of 32 South Garrison Road, Tupelo, was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic violence. During her initial appearance, bond was set at $50,000. She remains in the Lee County Adult Jail.

