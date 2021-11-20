Tupelo woman charged with theft, fraud

Nov. 19—TUPELO — A Lee County woman is facing multiple felony charges related to a string of frauds and theft.

Jessica Leigh James, 38, of Tupelo was arrested Friday morning, Nov. 19 and charged with two counts of passing bad checks and stealing a car.

Police said James passed fraudulent checks at B&D Market at 1669 Cliff Gookin Boulevard in June. That case was presented to a Lee County Grand Jury and a capias was issued for false pretense with a bond of $100,000.

She is also accused of stealing a Toyota Camry from Carmax on Tom Watson Drive. She is accused of taking the car for a test drive on June 22 and never returned it. She was stopped in the vehicle July 5. That case was also presented to a grand jury. She was indicted for felony taking of a motor vehicle with a capias bond of $10,000.

In the newest charge, police said she attempted to cash a fraudulent check at Money Man at 420 South Gloster on Oct. 4. She had left the scene prior to officer arrival but charges were filed. James was arrested Nov. 19. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond on that charge at $5,000.

