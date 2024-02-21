Tupperware gets another lifeline amid overhaul

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tupperware Brands Corp. is getting another shot at making good on its promises.

Struggling to pay its debts, the company worked out a temporary payment postponement agreement with its lenders that should last until June. The Orlando-based company reorganized its debt in August, committing to aggressive turnaround efforts.

The payment agreement details were included in a Feb. 16 Securities and Exchange Commission 8K filing. Primary lender Wells Fargo Bank and the other lenders agreed not to take action against Tupperware for falling behind on payments until June 30 or until they decide to end this agreement.

