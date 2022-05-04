Tupperware struggles in Q1, withdraws guidance, taps new CFO

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019 file photo, the logo for Tupperware Brands appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Sales dropped 16% in the first quarter, with Miguel Fernandez, President and CEO of Tupperware Brands, acknowledging that the company’s turnaround still needs a lot more work. The company withdrew its financial projections for the rest of the year and named a new chief financial officer. The company's stock shed a third of its value. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·2 min read

Tupperware's turnaround isn't exactly going as planned, with inflation, COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine all weighing on the consumer products company.

Sales dropped 16% in the first quarter, with Miguel Fernandez, President and CEO of Tupperware Brands, acknowledging that the company's turnaround still needs a lot more work.

“Sales were negatively impacted by the Russia/Ukraine conflict, as well as strict COVID-related lockdowns in China and internal challenges in execution, technology, and service," Fernandez said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tupperware posted an adjusted profit of 12 cents per share, which missed the 52 cents per share that analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted.

Fernandez said that profitability was squeezed by inflationary pressures, coupled with a lag between rising costs and the company's decision to raise prices.

Tupperware decided to pull its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, citing its quarterly performance and the external factors at play.

Shares tumbled more than 32% in midday trading, setting a 52-week low.

The struggles Tupperware Brands Corp. is facing are in stark contrast to a year ago, when profits were soaring as consumers hunkered down at home amid the pandemic and stocked up on the company's reusable containers to store their leftovers. But with COVID restrictions easing and more people increasingly going out to eat, consumers aren't buying containers like they were last year.

Tupperware, which had explosive growth in the mid 20th century, was well known for its Tupperware Party, first held in 1948. But it has sputtered in recent years. Prior to 2021, the Orlando, Florida-based company had negative sales growth for three consecutive years, according to FactSet.

Wendy Nicholson of Citi said in a client note that she wasn't surprised by the challenges Tupperware faced in the first quarter, but that she was highly disappointed that those challenges seem to be behind the company withdrawing its 2022 outlook and pushing out its turnaround plans.

“(We) are concerned that results could look worse for a while before they get better," Nicholson wrote.

Tupperware also announced Wednesday that Mariela Matute will become its chief financial officer, effective May 24. Matute currently serves as CFO at Calavo Growers, a fresh foods processing and distribution company. Matute will take over the CFO post at Tupperware from Sandra Harris.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Orlando company Tupperware faces longer road to turnaround after Q1 sales sputter

    The turnaround plan meant to modernize Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) and boost its flagging sales hit a “bump in the road” last quarter. Orlando-based Tupperware, one of the region’s biggest publicly-traded companies, on May 4 released its first-quarter financial results, which showed a double-digit drop in sales. After success in 2020 and 2021 in improving sales and boosting the firm’s share price, the first earnings results of the year shows the kitchen product maker’s turnaround “still requires a lot more work,” CEO Miguel Fernandez said.

  • Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia

    Ten Burundian peacekeepers were killed in a ferocious attack by Al-Shabaab jihadists on an African Union base in Somalia, Burundi's army said Wednesday, the deadliest targeting AU forces in the country since 2015.

  • 8 in 10 Americans are concerned about Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, per poll

    8 in 10 Americans are concerned about Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, per poll

  • Protesters demand resignation of Armenian PM, opposition walks out

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Protesters demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday and opposition lawmakers walked out of parliament as pressure mounted against the embattled politician. After blocking major roads in the capital Yerevan, demonstrators rallied outside parliament to voice their discontent while Pashinyan was speaking inside. Protesters brandishing tricolour Armenian flags shouted "Armenia without Nikol!" and "Leave!", according to video from the scene.

  • CBS Used Brian Williams as a Weapon in Cash Battle With Norah O’Donnell

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWelcome to this week’s edition of Confider, The Daily Beast’s media newsletter. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Monday. Send questions, tips, and complaints here.CBS 3D CHESS MOVESCBS News can thank Brian Williams for Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell re-upping with the network at a slightly lower salary. According to multiple people familiar with the situation, CBS earlier this year floated to the press that Williams,

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark

  • These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income

    If anyone knows that it takes money to make money, it's Warren Buffett. Investing $100,000 in each of these three Buffett dividend stocks can make you more than $12,800 in combined passive income per year.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Chegg plummets 37% as CEO says 'people are shifting their priorities toward earning over learning' and inflation is putting pressure on guidance

    "With higher wages and increased cost of living, more people are shifting their priorities towards earning over learning," Chegg's CEO said.

  • Rumors of Alibaba's Jack Ma getting arrested briefly wiped $26 billion from the e-commerce giant's market value

    A state-media report said a person surnamed Ma was being probed in Hangzhou, where Alibaba is based. The company's share price promptly slid 9.4%.