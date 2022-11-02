Turbon (FRA:TUR) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Turbon's (FRA:TUR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Turbon, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = €2.4m ÷ (€47m - €11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Turbon has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Turbon's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Turbon's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Turbon's ROCE Trend?

Turbon has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 2,346%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 23% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Turbon may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

One more thing to note, Turbon has decreased current liabilities to 24% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Turbon's ROCE

In the end, Turbon has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 65% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Turbon does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

