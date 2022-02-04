It's officially THAT time of year: Grab TurboTax now while it's $35 off at Amazon
Resolving to get ahead of the game on your taxes next year? Well, Amazon has you covered!
TurboTax Premier 2021 is made for folk who've sold stock, employee stock, bonds or mutual funds, own rental property, are a trust beneficiary and many more people with unique tax situations. And, Amazon's knocked $35 off the entire package for PCs and Macs.
And best of all? You don’t have to wait for a package to show up on your doorstep because this software is just a click-and-download away. While you've still got plenty of time before tax day comes around in April, it'll be nice to get ahead of the stress. Speaking of getting a jump on things: Shop now — this sale price expires at the end of the day!
Using TurboTax Premier 2021 to file your personal taxes is like having a virtual accountant who will doggedly search through more than 350 tax deductions and credits — including mortgage interest, property taxes and energy-efficient home improvements — to find the maximum refund you’re entitled to. Can't you just taste that sweet, sweet, cash?
If you sold stocks, bonds, mutual funds or options for an employee stock purchase plan in 2021, this is the package you’ll want. It automatically imports last year’s tax return information plus all of this year’s applicable documents, from W2s to investment portfolios, then guides you through every step in the process of preparing your taxes confidently. It's like having the savviest, least judgmental CPA ever looking over your shoulder.
"We have used TurboTax products for around 20 years and have never been disappointed," raved a five-star Turbo Tax reviewer. "We have used both the individual and business versions and have never had an issue. By the time you prepare all your documents for a high cost tax preparing service; you might as well sit down in front of the computer and let TurboTax walk you through your return. They've really improved the software over the years and ask you a series of questions, taking you through the process..."
The software is up to date on the latest tax laws and will double-check your work before e-filing it to the IRS and state agencies. TurboTax has your back every step of the way. Feel the need to check in with an actual human? You can call live representatives for a little extra coaching.
Shoppers are loving the extra attention. "Best tax prep software," shared a satisfied Amazon customer of the 2020 version. "I’ve always used TurboTax to do my taxes. I’ve tried others and there’s no comparison. TurboTax walks you through every step and you don’t miss anything..."
This TurboTax Premier 2021 deal is an Amazon Exclusive. C'mon, then — what are you waiting for?
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
