Many happy returns: Save big on TurboTax software with these Amazon-exclusive deals

We're on the cusp of the time of year that's nobody's favorite — after the festivity of the holidays, the winterwonderland-ness of those first snowfalls, but well before the temps start to climb and you begin making your Memorial Day weekend plans. In other words: tax time. Pulling together your financial paperwork for the year, getting ahold of the forms you'll need, fretting that you may have forgotten a deduction. It's a stress-inducing, sometimes crazy-making ordeal, right? Well, it doesn't have to be. TurboTax is here to help, with a trio of Amazon-exclusive deals.

TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return, [Amazon Exclusive]

$45$70Save $25
$45 at Amazon

Turbo Tax Deluxe will make sure your federal and state filing is headache-free for just $45, down from its normal price of $70.

It comes complete with everything you'll need to file a comprehensive, smart return. It is, of course, up to date on current tax law. It includes five federal e-files and access to state forms and will effortlessly import the W-2s, 1099s and investment statements you'll need. TurboTax will also make sure you're aware of every dang deduction you're entitled to (the software has info on over 350 of them). Made some charitable donations? It will see that you get credit for every penny of your generosity. It even includes an Audit Risk Meter to make sure your write-offs stay on the right side of the law.

"You can't go wrong with Turbo Tax." Yes, what he said! — "he" being an Amazon shopper who bestowed a glowing five-star rating on this software. He added: "I have been using TurboTax for years and it has worked for me in every tax situation. The download from Amazon was easy. TurboTax offers excellent customer service and support for the product. With the exception of one year when I used an accountant, I have used TurboTax since its very first version."

Get what you deserve come tax season — don't fork over one unnecessary dime. (Photo: Amazon)

You say your situation's a little more complicated than the average taxpayer's? Well, have a look at Turbo Tax Premier. There's nothing complicated about the $40 you'll save right now, though.

Intuit TurboTax Premier 2022 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return, [Amazon Exclusive]

$65$105Save $40
$65 at Amazon

Did you sell some stock last year? Bonds? Made a withdrawal on some mutual funds? Maybe you own a rental property (hello, Airbnb-ers!) or are lucky enough to be the beneficiary of a trust? Turbo Tax Premier is for you.

"I have used TurboTax for years and as a former CPA I find it a great help," said this certified numbers guy who uses Premier for his own filing. "It is especially helpful when you own stocks, bonds and mutual funds. You just downloaded all your relevant tax data from your brokerage and it is in your tax return."

You know who really gets agita around tax time? Freelancers. With more and more people going the self-employed route (willingly or not) these days, how great is it that Turbo Tax has designed a software suite just for them? This is it — Turbo Tax Home & Business 2022.

Intuit TurboTax Home & Business 2022 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return, [Amazon Exclusive]

$76$120Save $44
$76 at Amazon

If you're an independent contractor, freelancer, small business owner, sole proprietor or consultant, H&B is for you. Don't know your W-2s from your 1099s? Feel certain that there are cost-of-doing-business expenses you should be deducting but don't know what they are? Turbo Tax Home & Business will ferret 'em out and put more money in your pocket.

"TurboTax is the only brand that I purchase," reported this go-it-alone toiler. "For anyone as an independent contractor, this is the best tool to have. Very easy steps and you gotta love electronic IRS filing."

Speaking of saving money: Alll of these Amazon-exclusive deals come with a $10 credit toward purchase of McAfee Total Protection 2023 software, which will keep up to five of your devices safe. So, what are you waiting for? Get your New Year off to a financially smart, cyber-secure start!

