Many happy returns: Save big on TurboTax software with these Amazon-exclusive deals

We're on the cusp of the time of year that's nobody's favorite — after the festivity of the holidays, the winterwonderland-ness of those first snowfalls, but well before the temps start to climb and you begin making your Memorial Day weekend plans. In other words: tax time. Pulling together your financial paperwork for the year, getting ahold of the forms you'll need, fretting that you may have forgotten a deduction. It's a stress-inducing, sometimes crazy-making ordeal, right? Well, it doesn't have to be. TurboTax is here to help, with a trio of Amazon-exclusive deals.

Turbo Tax Deluxe will make sure your federal and state filing is headache-free for just $45, down from its normal price of $70.

It comes complete with everything you'll need to file a comprehensive, smart return. It is, of course, up to date on current tax law. It includes five federal e-files and access to state forms and will effortlessly import the W-2s, 1099s and investment statements you'll need. TurboTax will also make sure you're aware of every dang deduction you're entitled to (the software has info on over 350 of them). Made some charitable donations? It will see that you get credit for every penny of your generosity. It even includes an Audit Risk Meter to make sure your write-offs stay on the right side of the law.

"You can't go wrong with Turbo Tax." No one likes tax software, but this reviewer does: "I have been using TurboTax for years and it has worked for me in every tax situation. The download from Amazon was easy. TurboTax offers excellent customer service and support for the product. With the exception of one year when I used an accountant, I have used TurboTax since its very first version."

You say your situation's a little more complicated than the average taxpayer's? Well, have a look at Turbo Tax Premier. There's nothing complicated about the $40 you'll save right now, though.

Did you sell some stock last year? Bonds? Made a withdrawal on some mutual funds? Maybe you own a rental property (hello, Airbnb-ers!) or are lucky enough to be the beneficiary of a trust? Turbo Tax Premier is for you.

"I have used TurboTax for years and as a former CPA I find it a great help," said this certified numbers guy who uses Premier for his own filing. "It is especially helpful when you own stocks, bonds and mutual funds. You just downloaded all your relevant tax data from your brokerage and it is in your tax return."

You know who really gets agita around tax time? Freelancers. With more and more people going the self-employed route (willingly or not) these days, how great is it that Turbo Tax has designed a software suite just for them? This is it — Turbo Tax Home & Business 2022.

If you're an independent contractor, freelancer, small business owner, sole proprietor or consultant, H&B is for you. Don't know your W-2s from your 1099s? Feel certain that there are cost-of-doing-business expenses you should be deducting but don't know what they are? Turbo Tax Home & Business will ferret 'em out and put more money in your pocket.

"TurboTax is the only brand that I purchase," reported this go-it-alone toiler. "For anyone as an independent contractor, this is the best tool to have. Very easy steps and you gotta love electronic IRS filing."

Anyone that runs a larger business and has an S-Corp or C-Corp needs to step up from the Home & Business software to the Business 2022 option. It's a bit pricier than the rest, but can you really put a dollar amount on not being audited? We think not.

One user called it the best tax prep software. "I've been using Turbo Tax Premium and Turbo Tax Business since 2017. All returns (1040 personal and 1041 Trust) were very easy to prepare and sent to the IRS. Users should switch to the form view to make sure all potential deductions are covered, as the investment interest credit did not appear in the automatic entry mode in the past. All in all, I am very satisfied with Turbo Tax. For me, purchasing Turbo Tax is a large savings over having a professional accountant complete four returns."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.