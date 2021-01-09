TurboTax and H&R Block say they have fixed the issues that prevented $600 stimulus checks from being paid out

Protesters rally to demand economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

TurboTax and H&R Block said they'd fixed issues that were delaying $600 stimulus payments from the Internal Revenue Service.

"We have been working tirelessly with the Treasury and IRS to get stimulus payments to our customers. We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay," a TurboTax spokesperson told Insider via email.

In a statement, the IRS said: "The IRS and tax industry partners are taking immediate steps to redirect stimulus payments to the correct account for those affected.

In the middle of last week, the tax-filing companies said they were experiencing issues with some payments, many of which were being sent to the wrong accounts. Some payments were sent to closed accounts. The issues caused delays for some taxpayers who were seeking relief.

H&R Block on Friday said it had processed "all stimulus payments" to millions of its clients. TurboTax said it began depositing delayed payments on Friday.

Congress approved the new $600 payments as part of December's $900 billion stimulus bill. President Donald Trump signed the bill on December 28. The IRS then launched a website to help taxpayers track their new payments. But the system stumbled last week, with H&R Block and TurboTax both saying some would be delayed.

"It is possible the IRS sent your second stimulus payment to a different place than your first stimulus payment," said H&R Block in a statement posted on its website.

The IRS on Thursday said some payments will be sent as prepaid debit cards instead of paper checks. On Friday, it added that 100 million taxpayers had already received their payments.

The agency said Friday: "The IRS and tax industry partners are taking immediate steps to redirect stimulus payments to the correct account for those affected. The IRS anticipates many additional taxpayers will receive payments following this effort."

