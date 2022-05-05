TurboTax Maker Agrees to Pay $141 Million to Settle Claims of Deception

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax software, will pay $141 million in restitution to nearly 4.4 million customers who were unfairly charged for tax services that were falsely advertised as free as part of an agreement announced Wednesday by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement.

“Intuit cheated millions of low-income Americans out of free tax filing services they were entitled to,” James said in a statement announcing the agreement. “For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans.”

The attorney general’s office opened an investigation into the company after ProPublica reported in 2019 that the company was tricking customers eligible for free filing into using paid tax preparation services. Affected customers will automatically receive refunds of about $30 for each tax year from 2016 through 2018 that they were deceived into paying for filing services.

Intuit also agreed to stop advertising practices that the attorney general’s office called deceptive and unfair.

In a statement, the company said it admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement and restitution payments “to put this matter behind it.” Intuit ended its participation in the IRS Free File Program last year.

