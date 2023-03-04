Turbulence aboard private jet leaves 1 dead; plane makes emergency landing in Connecticut

27

One person died when a private jet experienced turbulence and made an emergency landing in Connecticut Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman dead after plane hits turbulence over Western Mass

    The plane took off from an airport in New Hampshire, hitting turbulence over the Western part of the state.

  • Passenger dies after jet encounters severe turbulence over New England

    Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence while traveling from Keene, heading south over Massachusetts.

  • Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson involved in Georgia police chase; boyfriend arrested

    Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell were involved in a police chase with Monroe County deputies that ended with Carswell being charged with a DUI.

  • Ex-high school coach accused of sex crimes against 6 more athletes, NC sheriff says

    Thomas Strahan was fired from the job he held at Lake Norman High since 2017, authorities said.

  • 1 dead after private jet encountered severe turbulence over New England, NTSB says

    Aviation officials said the jet diverted to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut after the plane experienced turbulence.

  • Latest Daniel Jones free agency buzz: Giants, QB's agents leaving combine 'with no contract resolution in sight'

    Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...

  • Californian writes 'Help Us!!' in snow as winter storm could strand residents for a week

    Frustrated residents stranded by heavy snow in southern California could be stuck for yet another week, according to officials. The National Guard was responding.

  • Dull knives out! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener is down to $16 — over 40% off

    'I have a whole new set of knives': 18,000 shoppers love this thing.

  • I've spent nearly 30 hours getting tattooed over the past year. Here are 8 things I pack to make long appointments more bearable.

    From deodorant to a drink with electrolytes, Insider's reporter shares a few must-bring items that help make any tattoo appointment more comfortable.

  • Water crisis in West has prompted desperate ideas: Drain the Great Lakes, desalinate ocean water

    Can't we just pipe water to the West from areas of the country that have more water? It's one of several nice ideas riddled with problems.

  • 'Family has power': Recovering addict who witnessed more than 100 overdoses rescued by long lost sister

    Washington has one of the biggest homeless populations in the nation. One recovering addict who spent years on the streets says his "guardian angel" saved him.

  • Kellyanne Conway is divorcing her anti-Trump husband George Conway after 22 years of marriage. Trump congratulated her, saying 'Free at last'

    Kellyanne and George Conway, who have opposing views of Trump, confirmed in a joint statement Saturday evening they are getting a divorce.

  • Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model Y in US

    Tesla has cut the prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the U.S., according to the company's website. This is the second time this year that Tesla has slashed prices, and it might be a bid to boost sales before the end of the quarter. The latest price cut comes after Tesla drastically slashed prices in January, making it at least the fifth time the automaker has reduced the cost of its vehicles in the past several months.

  • Laughter as Russia's Lavrov says war 'launched against us'

    STORY: Lavrov was speaking after attending a G20 meeting of foreign ministers.Responding to a question on energy he said: "the war which we are trying to stop and which was launched against us using Ukrainian people," as he was interrupted by laughter.Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".Lavrov went on to say that Russia would no longer rely on the West as energy partners and would "not allow them to blow the pipelines again."Moscow has suggested that Western countries were responsible for the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September, an assertion they have dismissed, and has called for an international investigation.

  • Thursday's OSAA basketball state playoff roundup

    The OSAA basketball state tournaments continue Thursday for Class 3A, 2A and 1A.

  • Little girl who fled Ukraine war finds second family in hockey

    Third-grader Margo Biestuzheva and her mother were among the millions who fled from Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia. After reaching the U.S. and reuniting with her father, a hockey league helped Margo feel like she'd found her new home. Dana Jacobson reports.

  • China proffers 'peaceful reunification', Taiwan says respect our democracy

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan on Sunday as well as resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence, with Taipei responding that Beijing should respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to democracy and freedom. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier. In August, China staged war games around Taiwan in response to a visit to Taipei by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Former Atlanta Hawk, Ga. Tech basketball star charged with choking, kidnapping N.C. woman

    Anthony Morrow spent four years with Georgia Tech before joining the NBA and then played one season with the Hawks.

  • Tunisia labour union rally urges president to accept 'dialogue'

    More than 3,000 people demonstrated against Tunisia's government on Saturday at a rally organised by the powerful UGTT trade union, which called on President Kaid Saied to accept "dialogue".Saied has pushed through sweeping changes to the political system in the sole democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings, concentrating near-total power in his office since he froze parliament and sacked the government in July 2021.In the biggest crackdown since the president's power grab, police have arrested around 20 prominent political figures over the past two weeks, primarily Saied's opponents."Freedom, freedom, down with the police state," demonstrators chanted as they marched in Tunis on Saturday, also calling for "a halt to impoverishment" in the North African country.UGTT chief Noureddine Taboubi accused the president of targeting the powerful union as part of a wider crackdown against critics.Taboubi condemned the latest wave of arrests and the imprisonment since February of Anis Kaabi, a top UGTT official for highway workers, who had been detained after a strike by toll barrier employees."We will never accept such arrests," Taboubi told the protesters.The UGTT has around one million members and shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 with three other civil society groups for promoting national dialogue in the country of about 12 million inhabitants.AFP journalists said that more than 3,000 people took part in the rally.Taboubi called on Saied to embrace "dialogue" and "democratic" ways, slamming the president for pursuing a "violent discourse... that is dividing the country".The UGTT chief also defended "the rights of migrants, regardless of their nationality or the colour of their skin".&nbsp;"Tunisia is a country of tolerance, no to racism," he told the crowd.Saied last month ordered officials to take "urgent measures" to tackle irregular migration, claiming without evidence that "a criminal plot" was underway "to change Tunisia's demographic make-up".The rally on Saturday came as some 300 West African migrants in Tunisia prepared to be repatriated, fearful of a wave of violence since Saied's comments.Taboubi also criticised negotiations between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Tunisia, which is struggling under crippling inflation and debt worth around 80 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).Tunisia is seeking a bailout package worth nearly $2 billion from the IMF, which conditions any aid on a series of reforms.Taboubi said the UGTT is unaware of the "details of the proposals" made by the Tunisian authorities but stressed that the union is totally opposed to any lifting of government subsidies on basic goods such as foodstuff and fuel.ayj-fka/hkb/ami

  • a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

    (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goalie Save from Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken, 03/05/2023