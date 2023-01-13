Turbulent 10 days leave Muncie man facing nine criminal charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces nine criminal charges — including burglary, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent and stalking — after a series of events that took place over a 10-day period.

On the early morning of Dec. 29, Jayron Nyrell McGee, 23, allegedly entered his former girlfriend's westside apartment and repeatedly struck her and also battered her mother. The younger woman is the mother of McGee's child, affidavits said.

Police said McGee also violated a protective order by going to the apartment.

Officers were again called to the apartment on Jan. 4 after receiving a report McGee was there trying to take his child. They alleged the Muncie man left the 2-year-old unsupervised when he fled on foot as police arrived.

McGee was later found inside a nearby storage shed.

On Jan. 5, a Delaware County sheriff's deputy investigated a report McGee was again violating the protective order by sending text messages to his ex-girlfriend, who was at work at a a convenience store northwest of Muncie.

On the late night of Jan. 8, Muncie police were again called to the ex-girlfriend's westside apartment. This time McGee reportedly fled from officers in a vehicle, driving at a high rate of speed and running red lights and stop signs.

He fled on foot into a wooded area after the vehicle crash near Centennial Avenue and Bennett Street, officers reported. He was later apprehended and was being held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $20,000 bond.

On Wednesday, McGee was charged in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with burglary, stalking, residential entry, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent, battery, reckless driving and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

An initial hearing is scheduled Jan. 30. The most serious of those charges, burglary, is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

At the time of his latest arrest, McGee already faced seven charges in four Circuit Court 1 cases, all filed since November 2021 — two counts each of domestic battery resulting in moderate injury, invasion of privacy and residential entry, and a single count of interference with the reporting of a crime.

