Turbulent January could bode poorly for rest of year for U.S. stocks

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·3 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - 2022 is off to a turbulent start for U.S. stocks.

Even as the market recouped some losses in the last two sessions of the month, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 5.3% in January, its biggest monthly drop since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is in a correction, while the small-cap Russell 2000 confirmed a bear market, dropping over 20% below its November record high.

GRAPHIC: January to forget in the U.S. stock market, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/JANUARY/zdvxoarknpx/chart.png Some investors are taking profits after the S&P 500 in 2021 finished its best three-year run in two decades and as the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates after equities were supported by the central bank's post-pandemic easy money policies.

“In a very simple way, I would call it the tightening tantrum," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "Even though they haven’t even started raising rates yet, I think it has led to investors just having some concern about what it means for the market.”

January's performance could bode poorly for the rest of the year. Since 1950, when the S&P 500 is positive in January, the index has climbed an average of 11.9% for the final 11 months of year, according to LPL Financial. However, when January is negative, the S&P 500 historically rises an average of 2.7% in the last 11 months.

GRAPHIC: How S&P 500 fares rest of year, following January, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/JANUARY/dwpkrjakgvm/chart.png More recently, a red January has not necessarily meant a dour rest of year. In the past 10 times January was negative for the S&P 500, the index was positive in nine of those times over the next 11 months, with an average gain of 13.1%, according to LPL Financial.

In January, investors in particular fled growth stocks, including tech and other names carrying high valuations that rest on future profit growth. The S&P 500 growth index fell 8.4% in January.

Value stocks, which have long underperformed growth, held up better with the S&P 500 value index down only 1.7%. Energy shares, which are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries in an inflationary environment, were standouts, with the energy sector gaining nearly 19% for the month, the only S&P 500 sector in positive territory.

GRAPHIC: Less pain for value stocks versus growth, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/JANUARY/byvrjxrenve/chart.png GRAPHIC: S&P 500 sector performance for January, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/JANUARY/dwvkrjalxpm/chart.png Amid the sharp declines, investor sentiment about U.S. equities has fallen. Bearish sentiment about the direction of the stock market hit its highest level since 2013 in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII).

Sentiment can be a contrary indicator about the market as it could mean that there is a lower threshold for positive surprises.

"Recent depressed investor sentiment readings and the sharp contraction in valuations seen over the past month have tended to be followed by positive market returns on an intermediate basis," Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, said in a report. GRAPHIC: Bears on the prowl, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/JANUARY/gdvzynwdbpw/chart.png

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Has Worst January Since 2008 and Steepest Month Drop Since Pandemic Began

    The Nasdaq Composite ended the trading day Monday down 9.49% from where it started at the beginning of January, marking its worst month since March 2020 — the start of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The Nasdaq opened Jan. 3, the first trading day of 2022, at 15,732.50. On Monday, Jan. […]

  • Stocks Surge to Close Out a Rough January. What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today.

    Hard-hit categories such as small caps and high-growth companies rose nicely Monday, a sign that a rebound could be around the corner.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Dip as Traders Mull Fed, Growth: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures edged down Tuesday as traders weighed the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy pivot and the corporate earnings outlook to gauge if global shares will continue a recovery from this year’s rout.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Sin

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Analysts eye UPS automation efforts to offset increased wage costs

    Higher labor costs during the pandemic-plagued holiday season may erode the profits of United Parcel Service, the world's biggest package delivery firm, which is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. UPS hired nearly 100,000 people for the holiday season and plans to keep a portion of those workers on board. Union pay and benefits for UPS drivers, sort center workers and package loaders generally exceed those at non-union shops like Amazon.com, UPS's largest customer and a growing delivery rival.

  • FDA Approves First Injectable Eye Medicine For Vision Loss Disorder - Genentech's Vabysmo

    The FDA has approved Genentech's, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) for wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Vabysmo targets and inhibits two disease pathways linked to several vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralizing angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Vabysmo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable eye medicine for wet AMD and DME that improves and

  • Stocks inch higher in Japan and Australia; most Asian markets closed for holiday

    Asian shares gained Tuesday, mirroring broad overnight gains on Wall Street, while trading in China and most other regional markets was closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents which have consistently increased their dividends for at least 25 years. With the rising inflation globally, […]

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.