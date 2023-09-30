Turf Paradise avoids shutdown with new owner
Turf Paradise is avoiding a shutdown thanks to a potential new deal.
Turf Paradise is avoiding a shutdown thanks to a potential new deal.
A government shutdown is looming on Oct. 1. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Markets aren't big fans of government shutdowns, historically.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
Juan Soto. Blake Snell. Manny Machado. Fernando Tatis Jr. Josh Hader. Xander Bogaerts. None of them will play in the postseason.
What parents need to know about risky viral challenges.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Embrace the season! Save big on everything from cozy Yankee Candles to spooky Halloween decor.
2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio prices a mixed bag. The entry-level trims less than expected, the Competizione trims are higher.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
When he launched his campaign last November, Trump was regarded by some as a relic of the past. Ten months later, he is the clear frontrunner for a third straight presidential nomination.
The road to the American League pennant runs through Baltimore.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.
Rodríguez was in no mood to talk to Astros reliever Hector Neris following a heated incident during Wednesday's game.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
The first of 19 co-defendants reaches a plea deal with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case. Former President Donald Trump is set to be deposed in connection with lawsuits brought by two former FBI officials. A judge denies former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark’s bid to transfer the Georgia case against him to federal court.
Honda is touting today that drivers of its EVs will soon have access to the most charging locations in America. This is thanks to just-announced agreements with EVgo and Electrify America, two of the largest EV charging networks in the States. Honda previously signed on with the NACS charging standard, granting access to Tesla's massive Supercharger network.
Scientists at the University of Washington have developed flying robots that change shape in mid-air. The solar-powered bots have a distinctive look that resembles origami.