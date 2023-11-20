Turkey abuse: Two more ex-Plainville Farms employees convicted of cruelty to animals

Two more ex-Plainville Farms employees have been convicted of cruelty to animals in connection with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at farms in central Pennsylvania.

Joseph Nunez Rosario, 43, of the York area, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, and he must complete 30 hours of community service to be reported to his probation officer monthly. He also is not allowed to work in caring for animals, court records state.

Christopher Stephen McArdle, 39, of the Gettysburg area, pleaded no contest last month to cruelty to animals, court records state.

Seven other former employees previously pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charge.

How the investigation started

State police charged 11 former employees of Plainville Farms last year after an investigation showed they had "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union counties.

The investigation started in August 2021 after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a complaint. An employee with the organization witnessed the abuse.

PETA has said that it is "the largest number of charges in any factory-farmed animal case in U.S. history."

Plainville Farms CEO Matt Goodson previously has spoken out about the charges, saying the company has "zero tolerance for anything like the alleged actions of these former employees."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 2 ex-Plainville Farms employees convicted of cruelty to turkeys