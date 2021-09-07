Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW WILKS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey continued on Tuesday to reach out to regional rivals Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a renewed bid to mend frayed ties that have stoked regional tensions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country was taking “positive steps" to improve relations as Turkish and Egyptian officials were holding a second round of talks in Ankara.

“Our friends at the ministry are meeting (Egyptian officials),” he said in an interview with broadcaster NTV. “If we decide together after the meetings, we will take the necessary mutual steps to appoint an ambassador.”

Egypt and Turkey have not shared ambassadors since 2013, when relations worsened following the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi by military chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, now the country’s president.

Turkey has been at loggerheads with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia over a number of issues, most recently the conflict in Libya, where Ankara backed the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli while its Arab rivals supported an opposing faction.

“There is no lasting friendship or enmity in international relations,” said Cavusoglu.

The minister held out the possibility of striking a maritime deal with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean, similar to the one struck with the Tripoli government in late 2019. That deal led to renewed tensions between Turkey and neighboring Greece and Cyprus over energy exploration in the region.

Cavusoglu proposed a summit of eastern Mediterranean nations to reconcile disputes.

On relations with the UAE, Turkey's top diplomat said there were “positive steps in the normalization process.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with the UAE’s de facto leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, by telephone last week.

Cavusoglu also reiterated Turkey’s wish to resolve its dispute with the U.S. over its purchase of a Russian air defense system.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

    The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be given six months after people 16 and older have received two doses, “to restore protection after it has waned.” EMA’s experts are carrying out an “accelerated assessment” of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, including results from an ongoing trial in which about 300 healthy adults received a booster shot about six months after their second dose.

  • Taliban fire in air to scatter Kabul protesters; no reports of injuries

    Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long live the resistance," and "Death to Pakistan" marched in the streets to protest against the Taliban and what they called interference in Afghanistan's affairs by neighbouring Pakistan. "These people (Taliban) are very unjust, and they are not human at all." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States is in contact with about 100 Americans who have remained behind in Afghanistan and is working to make sure charter flights can leave safely.

  • Singapore sends out robots to search for 'undesirable' public behavior, like smoking or breaking COVID-19 rules

    Singapore said the robots, called "Xavier," can report bad behavior to law enforcement and display messages to "educate" the public.

  • White House push for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be premature, experts warn

    The Biden administration pledged COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available Sept. 20, but some experts warn officials are getting ahead of the science.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show

    Conservative radio host and politician Larry Elder said during a July 18 appearance on Prager University’s “The Candace Owens Show,” […] The post Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ in Husband’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run, CNN’s Kate Bennett Says (Video)

    Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? He refuses to give a definitive answer on that just yet. But, according to CNN host Kate Bennett, the former first lady has absolutely no desire to see or help make it happen. “Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention, really, of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence,” Bennett said during a segment on Sunday morning’s “Inside Politics.” “And I’ve spoke to people who’ve said that she’s not even really interested in being in the

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatens to 'go after' investigative journalist, calling him an 'enemy of our country'

    The MyPillow CEO threatened to sue Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo after he broke multiple stories about Lindell's

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]

  • Video shows BBC reporter looking stunned when Lindsey Grahams said the US would reinvade Afghanistan to fight Al Qaeda

    Sen. Lindsey Graham said the US will "have to" go back to Afghanistan to stop terror threats growing.

  • The Latest COVID-19 Surge Is Just the Start of a New Nightmare

    Brandon Bell/GettyDisease forecasting, especially with an emerging new pathogen, is always fraught with uncertainty. But there are signs that the Delta variant’s summer tear through the unvaccinated American South is the first phase of a protracted and scary new chapter in the coronavirus pandemic.It is one that could eventually consume most of the nation.This latest fourth wave began, among other places, in southern Missouri in June, before spreading quickly across conservative southern states

  • As El Salvador adopts bitcoin, its young president is dismantling democracy

    President Nayib Bukele faced international condemnation after his supporters moved to fire a third of the nation's judges and clear the way for Bukele to seek a second term.

  • Acclaimed photographer Steve McCurry captured the beauty of Afghanistan for almost 4 decades. He describes his hopes and fears for its people after the Taliban takeover.

    McCurry's most recognized work is the portrait of "Afghan Girl", Sharbat Gula, at a refugee camp. Check out some of his other incredible images.

  • Residents in Guinea's capital celebrate military takeover

    Soldiers who staged the takeover said on state television they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders.Pick-up trucks and military vehicles accompanied by motorcyclists and cheering onlookers.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, where the palace and most government ministries are located, had been sealed off."The Guinean people are free," said Oumar Diallo as he celebrated on the streets.Gunfire erupted and fighting broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning.Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed President Alpha Conde in a room surrounded by army special forces.Conde, whose whereabouts were not immediately clear, won a third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again, despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of further political upheavals in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months.The Guinean government has drastically increased and multiplied taxes in recent weeks to replenish state coffers. The price of fuel has increased by 20%, causing frustration among many Guineans.Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.

  • GOP Rep. McCaul says 6 planes with Americans onboard are stuck at Afghanistan airport in 'hostage situation' with Taliban

    The planes have been ready to depart for days, but the Taliban won't let them leave until they receive recognition from the US government, he said.