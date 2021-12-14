Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Armenia will appoint special representatives to discuss steps to normalize their ties, Turkey’s foreign minister said.

Speaking in parliament during a debate over his ministry’s budget late Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan would restart soon.

“We have consulted with Azerbaijan. Soon, we will mutually appoint special representatives with Armenia for the steps toward normalization and we will act together with Azerbaijan at every step,” Cavusoglu told parliament.

Turkey and Armenia have no diplomatic ties and Turkey shut down their common border in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2009, Ankara and Yerevan reached an agreement to establish formal relations and to open their joint border, but Turkey later said it could not ratify the deal until Armenia withdrew from Nagorno-Karabakh. The territory lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.

Last year, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Cavusolgu did not provide further details on the steps to normalize ties but told parliament that Turkey and Azerbaijan were now engaged in “intense diplomatic” efforts to bring peace and prosperity to the Caucasus region.

Turkey and Armenia have a more than a century old hostility over the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey. Historians widely view the event as genocide.

Turkey vehemently rejects the genocide label, conceding that many died in that era, but insisting that the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish foreign minister to visit UAE, as rivals ramp up diplomatic contacts

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the United Arab Emirates late on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and hold talks with Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Monday, as the regional rivals ramp up diplomacy to mend strained ties. Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed several accords and deals during talks in Ankara last month, as the two countries work to repair relations after years of rivalry, in a move President Tayyip Erdogan said would herald a "new era."

  • Brandon Howard’s Cannabis Brand “Higher Life CBD” is the First Cannabis Brand to Launch into the Metaverse.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 21021 / Brandon Howard, the innovative brain and CEO of cannabis brand, "Higher Life CBD", is proud to announce today that he is the first cannabis brand to launch into the metaverse. The metaverse is the future of e-commerce and the cannabis community.

  • $144,051 in restitution will be paid by former Leola bank manager who admitted to fraud

    The former branch manager for a Leola bank has admitted in federal court to one count of felony bank fraud.

  • Turkish lira crumbles after S&P warns over Turkey

    The beleaguered Turkish lira was crushed on Monday after Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade its debt rating on Turkey.

  • In Hinduism, women creating spaces for their own leadership

    When Sushma Dwivedi started seriously thinking about performing wedding rites and other Hindu religious blessings in New York City and elsewhere, she knew who she needed to talk to - her grandmother. Together, they went through the mantras that are recited by pandits, the priests who perform Hindu religious rituals, to find the ones that resonated with what Dwivedi was trying to do -- offer Hindu blessings and services that were welcoming of all, irrespective of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, any of it.

  • Inmate who has been in prison nearly 30 years won't be released unless he confesses to a murder he says his son committed

    Gordon admits to dumping the body to protect his son but insists that he didn't commit the murder, according to The New York Times.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell wants to call up to 35 witnesses in her defense in sex trafficking trial

    NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell still has some friends left — she’s found nearly three dozen people who could testify in her defense. The British socialite’s lawyers shared a list of 35 defense witnesses Friday with the government, a filing in Manhattan Federal Court late Sunday revealed. Maxwell attorney Bobbi Sternheim asked that three of the 35 witnesses be allowed to take the stand without ...

  • Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it may be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to what it sees as NATO's plans to do the same. The warning from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised the risk of a new arms build-up on the continent, with East-West tensions at their worst since the Cold War ended three decades ago. Ryabkov said Russia would be forced to act if the West declined to join it in a moratorium on intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe - part of a package of security guarantees it is seeking as the price for defusing the crisis over Ukraine.

  • Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says the expansion of NATO threatens Russia and has contravened assurances given to it as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

  • After Nicaragua flips, U.S. sanctions seen pushing Central America towards China

    A creeping barrage of U.S. sanctions on top Central American officials has made China an attractive partner for governments resisting Washington's push to tackle corruption and democratic backsliding in the region, officials and analysts say. The trend was thrust into focus this week when Nicaragua re-established ties with Beijing, severing a longstanding relationship with U.S. ally Taiwan, which relies heavily on diplomatic recognition from small countries. Other countries in the region are also courting China. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ratified his country's new economic cooperation accord with China earlier this year after Washington put close aides of his on a corruption blacklist.

  • China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its other G7 allies are searching for a coherent response to Xi's growing assertiveness after China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years. Putin was the immediate tactical focus at talks in the English city of Liverpool between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts. There was support for President Joe Biden's attempt to support Ukraine and deter Putin with a clear warning of severe economic sanctions.

  • Opinion: Pakistan caved to terrorist groups. Now it faces a 'game of nerves' with the US

    Why did Islamabad cozy up to terrorists? Islamabad is behaving like a jilted lover. It is irritated over the lack of attention from Washington.

  • Nuclear deal with Iran will soon be 'empty shell' -European diplomats

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty shell" without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday. "As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," the diplomats from the so-called E3 said in a statement about the Vienna nuclear negotiations in which they are shuttling between U.S. and Iranian officials.

  • North Korea's Kim at critical crossroads decade into rule

    Since taking power following his father’s sudden death 10 years ago this week, Kim Jong Un has erased those widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over North Korea. While still firmly in control, Kim appears increasingly unlikely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously keeping his nukes and bringing prosperity to his impoverished populace.

  • EU hesitates over possible Olympic boycott in China

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Lithuania's foreign minister said on Monday he would not attend the 2022 Olympic Games in China as France and the Netherlands sought a common position on a European Union response to highlight Chinese human rights abuses. "I'm not going," Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters, ahead of discussions among EU foreign ministers.

  • The curious case of a map and a disappearing Taiwan minister at U.S. democracy summit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during U.S. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy last week after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China, which claims the island as its own. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Friday's slide show by Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang caused consternation among U.S. officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about a minute. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw2bfsjTXhA showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only - at the behest of the White House. The White House was concerned that differentiating Taiwan and China on a map in a U.S.-hosted conference - to which Taiwan had been invited in a show of support at a time when it is under intense pressure from Beijing - could be seen as being at odds with Washington's "one-China" policy, which avoids taking a position as to whether Taiwan is part of China, the sources said.

  • Israeli leader returning home from UAE 'very optimistic'

    Israel's prime minister on Monday said he was returning home “very optimistic” from a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates — the first official visit to the Gulf country by an Israeli leader since the countries established relations last year. Naftali Bennett's trip this week to the Gulf Arab federation comes against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its nuclear program. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program.

  • Saudi UN envoy: Iran playing "games" in talks with kingdom

    Saudi Arabia's envoy to the United Nations said the kingdom wanted more substantive talks with Iran but that Tehran was so far biding its time and playing "games" in the discussions. Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powerhouses, launched direct talks this year at a time global powers are trying to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran and as U.N.-led efforts to end the Yemen war stall. The kingdom, which cut ties with Tehran in 2016, has described the talks as cordial but exploratory, while an Iranian official in October said they had gone a "good distance". Riyadh's U.N. envoy Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told Saudi newspaper Arab News in a video interview published on Monday that no major results had been achieved.

  • Blinken competes with top Russian official in Indonesia

    Fresh from delivering a stern new warning to Russia over Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday to find a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin already in Jakarta for security talks. Just a day after joining his Group of Seven foreign minister colleagues in issuing the blunt demand for Russia to step back from a military escalation near the Ukrainian border, Blinken began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia with his plane parking in the shadow of that of Putin’s national security adviser Nikolay Patrushev.

  • Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific

    The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region and will do that by boosting U.S. alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the U.S. military maintains “its competitive edge.”