Turkey, Armenia resume charter flights amid thawing ties

·1 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — Charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan resumed after a two-year hiatus on Wednesday amid efforts by Turkey and Armenia to normalize strained ties.

A Fly One Armenia plane, with 64 passengers on board, landed at Istanbul Airport Wednesday evening, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A plane belonging to Turkish low-cost Pegasus Airlines was scheduled to take off from Istanbul’s second airport, Sabiha Gokcen, for Yerevan at 11:55 pm (2115 GMT).

Turkey and Armenia have appointed special envoys in a bid to end their decades-long hostile relationship and to establish diplomatic ties. The envoys held their first meeting in Moscow last month and both nations said their talks were held in a “positive and constructive atmosphere.”

Turkey was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, but the two neighbors have no diplomatic ties.

Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, shut down its border with Armenia in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Baku, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2020, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of the region.

Turkey and Armenia also have a more than century-old bitter relationship over the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey.

Historians widely view the event as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label, conceding that many died in that era, but insisting that the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • `The View' presses on with a simple 'OK' on Whoopi Goldberg

    With Tara Setmayer, a former GOP communications director on Capitol Hill, sitting in Wednesday as guest co-host for a second day this week, Whoopi Goldberg's colleagues on “The View” had virtually nothing to say about her two-week suspension for her comments on Jews and the Holocaust. At the top of the ABC talk show, co-host Joy Behar noted Goldberg's absence and said simply, with a tiny head tilt, “OK,” before moving on to other topics. Goldberg's suspension was announced by ABC News President Kim Godwin on Tuesday, the day after Goldberg said during a discussion of a Tennessee school board's banning of the book “Maus” that the Holocaust was “not about race ... it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

  • Doctors: Long-lasting cell treatment cured leukemia patients

    In 2010, doctors treated Doug Olson’s leukemia with an experimental gene therapy that transformed some of his blood cells into cancer killers. The treatment cured Olson and a second patient, according to the University of Pennsylvania doctors, who said it was the first time the therapy had been studied for so long. Such so-called “living drugs” are now used by thousands around the world to treat certain blood cancers.

  • JLo opens up on Ben Affleck love lessons

    The star has broken her silence on her rekindled relationship and revealed what she's learned.

  • 1977 Super Bowl delivered long-awaited title to Raiders

    When coach John Madden's Oakland Raiders arrived at the Rose Bowl for the Super Bowl in 1977, the toughest part of the job was already done. After years of falling short of the title game with crushing playoff losses to rivals like Miami and Pittsburgh, the Raiders made easy work of the Minnesota Vikings in a 32-14 victory Jan. 9, 1977, that made all of owner Al Davis' boasts about winning and excellence prove true. “They can never take it away from you,” Madden said later about that Super Bowl win that was the defining moment of his coaching career.

  • Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Lesson She Learned From Her First Romance With Ben Affleck

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, almost two decades after they ended their engagement. So what have they learned this time around? Scroll on to read J.Lo's answer.

  • Kremlin says shipping Belarus potash via Russian ports being discussed

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow is discussing the possibility of shipping Belarusian potash via Russian ports, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. Sanctions-hit Belarus said on Tuesday that it had diverted its potash shipments from Lithuania's Klaipeda port to Russian ports after Vilnius decided to halt the use of its railway for Belarus exports of the crop nutrient. State-owned Belaruskali is the world's second largest producer of potash, which it exports via its arm Belarus Potash Company (BPC).

  • What in the hell is wrong with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?

    I know I am asking a rather loaded question. But it is one for which I have been desperately searching […] The post What in the hell is wrong with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has 1 Scathing Question For Anyone Who Still Supports 'Lunatic' Trump

    The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman files federal lawsuit accusing Trump and Rudy Giuliani of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act

    The lawsuit accuses Trump, Giuliani, and other Trump aides of conspiring to intimidate and retaliate against Vindman for doing his duty.

  • Like a bully in the schoolyard, Fox News sets its sights on the anti-work movement

    Host Jesse Watters wasted no time in painting the Reddit thread’s moderator as a clumsy, ‘lazy’ caricature Fox News host Jesse Watters interviewing Doreen Ford, the longest serving moderator on Reddit's /r/antiwork on 26 January 2022. Photograph: Fox News In 2013, the subreddit r/antiwork was born. “Unemployment for all, not just the rich!” read its tagline. America was experiencing a mood change at that time. Occupy: The Movie had just hit theaters, lodging the eponymous movement in the nationa

  • Trump family complaint alleges NY AG Letitia James broke state laws in politically motivated investigation

    A new court filing from the Trump family accuses New York Attorney General Letitia James of abandoning legal principals in an attempt to gain political support as she continues a three-year investigation into the family’s business practices.

  • AOC asks whether public-housing residents should seek warmth on Sen. Joe Manchin's 'yacht' after the senator declared Biden's spending plan 'dead'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Sen. Joe Manchin for reiterating his opposition to the centerpiece of the Democratic agenda.

  • National Archives receives Trump records that were ripped apart, taped back together: report

    Some of the Trump White House documents that were handed over to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 by the National Archives and Records Administration were reportedly torn up and taped back together.Three sources familiar with the records told The Washington Post about the state of the administration documents, which the National Archives confirmed to the newspaper. In a statement to The Post, the National Archives said that documents turned...

  • Nazis Rally In Florida, DeSantis Spox Falsely Blames Dem 'Stunt'

    Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, refused to join her fellow Florida officials in decrying a Nazi rally held in Orlando, and instead blamed Democrats.

  • Michigan candidates encourage poll watchers to bring guns, unplug machines

    Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, appeared alongside Mike Detmer, also a Republican who is running for the state senate, encouraged poll workers to unplug machines if they see something they don't like and come armed.

  • Wife, aunt of N.Korea's Kim make rare public appearance amid pandemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife and influential aunt made a rare appearance in state media on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed. Ri was last seen publicly on Sept. 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding.

  • Litman: OK, Justice Department, you have plenty of evidence to indict Trump now

    Just the publicly available evidence is sufficient to bring an indictment against Trump for the federal crime of obstructing Congress' certification of the election results.

  • Congresswoman’s Bribery Scandal Takes Shocking New Turn

    Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty ImagesThe scandal enveloping congresswoman Marie Newman—who is accused of signing and then reneging on a contract to pay a political rival not to run against her—has taken a shocking new turn. Federal campaign records show that after striking a secret settlement with the rival, the Illinois Democrat did, in fact, put the man on her campaign payroll.In October 2018, Newman allegedly signed a contract with Iymen Chehade promising him a cozy six-figure salary on her co

  • Parson eaten by his pet monster: Missouri health director out for being pro-vaccine

    What public health official who believes in public health would even want the job now? | Editorial