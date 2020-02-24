Turkey arrests captain of crashed Pegasus flight in Istanbul: Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have arrested the captain of a Pegasus Airlines plane that skidded off the runway and killed three people at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport this month, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Monday.

The Pegasus plane flying into Istanbul from the western coastal province of Izmir slipped off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after what officials said was a drop of 30 to 40 meters (98 to 131 ft).

The two pilots of the plane, a Boeing 737-86J, were each questioned following the crash, and Anadolu said on Monday that one of them, captain Mahmut Arslan, had been arrested. It did not give further details.





