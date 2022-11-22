Turkey attacks Syrian base used by U.S.-allied Kurds

2
CBSNews
·5 min read
Syrian Kurds attend a funeral of people killed in Turkish airstrikes in the village of Al Malikiyah, northern Syria, November 21, 2022. / Credit: Baderkhan Ahmad/AP
Syrian Kurds attend a funeral of people killed in Turkish airstrikes in the village of Al Malikiyah, northern Syria, November 21, 2022. / Credit: Baderkhan Ahmad/AP

Qamishli, Syria — A Turkish drone strike hit a base in northeast Syria used jointly by Kurdish forces and the U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday, the Kurds and a war monitor said. Two fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed, an SDF spokesman said, but no U.S. troops were there or in danger, according to the U.S. Central Command. "A joint base north of Hasakeh used for planning and executing joint operations against the Islamic State group (ISIS) has been hit by a Turkish drone," SDF spokesman Farhad Shami, told AFP. A U.K.-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed that two SDF fighters were killed. U.S. forces "were not in danger" during the strike, said the U.S. military's Central Command. "No strikes occurred at locations housing U.S. personnel," Centcom said, adding that the closest strike hit about 12-18 miles away from U.S. troops.

People inspect a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, in Hasakeh province, Syria, November 20, 2022. / Credit: Baderkhan Ahmad/AP
People inspect a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, in Hasakeh province, Syria, November 20, 2022. / Credit: Baderkhan Ahmad/AP

Centcom spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said that "we oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria." "These actions threaten our shared goals, including the continued fight against ISIS to ensure the group can never resurge and threaten the region," he said. Since Turkey launched a new air campaign against Kurdish rebel groups across Iraq and Syria on Sunday — some of which are linked to militias on which the U.S. military has relied heavily as allies during its own operations in Iraq and Syria – Ankara has come under massive pressure from Washington to hold off on a long-threatened ground operation into Syria. "We urge de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said late Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced growing defiance in the face of the U.S. warnings, promising Tuesday that the air campaign would be followed "soon" by a ground offensive. "We have been on top of terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and drones," Erdogan said in a televised address. "God willing, we will root out all of them soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers." Dubbed Operation Claw-Sword, the air raids followed a bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded 81. Ankara blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), but the group, which is blacklisted as a terror group by the European Union and the U.S., has denied responsibility.

In Syria, the principal target of the Turkish campaign is the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), who dominate the SDF. Washington forged a close alliance with the SDF during its successful military campaign to oust ISIS from Syrian territory, but Ankara regards it as a terror group linked to the PKK. In a veiled reference to Washington, Erdogan said Tuesday that his government knew "who protects, arms and encourages those terrorists." "The road has come to an end for those who think they can keep Turkey waiting by playing with letters and changing the name of the terrorist organization," he said.

A map shows, in yellow shading, the largely Kurdish inhabited areas spanning across eastern Turkey, northern Syria and Iraq, and western Iran. / Credit: Getty/iStockphoto
A map shows, in yellow shading, the largely Kurdish inhabited areas spanning across eastern Turkey, northern Syria and Iraq, and western Iran. / Credit: Getty/iStockphoto

Turkey's neighbor Iran has also stepped-up attacks on Kurdish groups based just across its southern border, in Iraq. Iran launched new cross-border missile and drone strikes on Tuesday against Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Tehran has accused the separatist groups of stoking the unprecedented wave of anti-government protests sweeping across the Islamic Republic. Iran has been shaken by more than two months of civil unrest sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had "launched a new round of attacks against terrorist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region," the second such strikes in two days. The report said the headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party "was targeted by missiles and suicide drones" near Kirkuk. An Iraqi Kurdish military official, a local police officer and a party spokesman confirmed renewed strikes on the region to AFP. "We had taken our precautions and emptied the premises, there were no casualties," Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadri told AFP. Kurdistan regional government spokesman Lawk Ghafuri said on Twitter: "Today the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted Iranian opposition groups in two areas in the Kurdistan region with rockets."

In Tuesday a statement, the U.S. State Department's spokesman Price expressed the Biden administration's "sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life in Syria and Turkey."

"We urge de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS," he said, adding that the U.S. continued to "oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq's sovereignty." Iraqi Kurdistan has hosted several Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups since the 1980s, which have in the past waged an armed insurrection against Tehran. In recent years their activities have declined, but the new wave of protests in Iran has again stoked tensions. Rights groups on Monday also accused Iranian security forces of using live fire and heavy weapons to suppress protests in Kurdish-populated regions in Iran's west, intensifying a deadly crackdown there.

Giant goldfish-like fish caught in lake in France

How to maximize 2022 Black Friday deals

Police identify the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: How SOS and Rael Founders are Fighting Period Poverty by Donating More than 200K Tampons

    Female founders Susanna Twarog & Robina Verbeek of SOS came together with Rael to make personal care products more accessible than ever for women.

  • Nigeria: Teens upcycle rubbish in modern fashion show

    A "trashion" show in Lagos raises awareness about the widespread plastic pollution issue in Nigeria.

  • Indonesia quake survivor grieves 11 relatives as he rebuilds

    Enjot was tending his cows in the hills near his home when the earth shook. Now, Enjot is visiting his hospitalized loved ones and trying to rebuild his shattered life, one of thousands of Indonesians reeling from the disaster. “My life has suddenly changed,” said Enjot, 45, who goes by one name like many Indonesians.

  • Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei Vows 'Evil' Protests Will Disappear

    Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed in a speech given in Tehran on Saturday, November 19, that the “evil apparatus,” referring to the ongoing protests in Iran, will “disappear.”In a speech addressing a crowd at the Imam Khomeini Hussainia and posted on Twitter, the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran referred to the protests as “too inferior to be able to harm the system”The Iranian leader added, “The evils will be undoubtedly finished, and the Iranian nation will continue to move forward in the path of progress with more strength and a fresher spirit.”He went on to say that Iran’s goal is to “invalidate the logic of liberal democracy” and that “the world’s arrogant powers, mainly the US and Europe” are frustrated with Iran’s “strong presence in the region.”Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on November 22 that 434 people, including 60 children, had been killed by security forces since protests broke out in September. Credit: Ali Khamenei via Storyful

  • Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 jets in final stages, defence minister

    Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 fighter jets is in advanced stages and awaiting final sign-off from the government, the Southeast Asian country's defence minister said on Monday. Speaking after meeting his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Jakarta, Prabowo Subianto said that Boeing had agreed to the financial offer proposed and he was confident the package was affordable. In February, the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of Boeing F-15ID aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia in a deal valued at up to $13.9 billion, the Pentagon said.

  • Analysis-China's great reopening may come too late for many businesses

    The culinary tourism business of Brian Bergey and his wife Ruixi Hu has persevered in China through three years of harsh COVID-19 restrictions. "I remain fairly pessimistic about the quote-unquote reopening of China," said Bergey. China, the last among major countries not treating COVID as endemic, this month unveiled 20 new steps that eased its stringent anti-COVID policies.

  • Iran reacts to IAEA's slap on the wrist with uranium enrichment boost

    Tehran, responding to a censure by the U.N. nuclear watchdog for non-cooperation, says it's now enriching uranium to 60 percent at its underground Fordo plant.

  • Saudi Arabia Set to Deposit $5 Billion at Turkish Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBillionaire Investor Carl Icahn Is Betting Against GameStop SharesSaudi Arabia is set to deposit $5 billion at Turkey’s central bank, a major boost for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bid

  • Iran Says Dozens of Foreigners Among Protesters Jailed in Unrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s judiciary said 40 foreign nationals are among thousands of people arrested for taking part in anti-government protests that have gripped the country for more than two months. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty C

  • Macron hosts European CEOs to counter US move temptation

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday will host a dinner with a number of European chief executives to convince them not to move production to the United States, where lower energy prices and the Inflation Reduction Act is proving a lure. European leaders have been alarmed by massive anti-inflation measures passed by Joe Biden's administration, which make tax breaks conditional on U.S-manufactured content and which EU industries say make investment in Europe less competitive. "We're having difficulties with companies which are starting to consider offshoring their production or making future investment outside Europe," a French official said, listing high energy costs and the U.S. legislation as reasons.

  • Weapons shortages spark tough choices for Ukraine’s allies

    Arms shortages among Ukraine’s allies are forcing difficult conversations about how to balance support concerns Russia may target them next.

  • 49ers seize division lead while Seahawks idle, yet Seattle controls its NFC West fate

    Coach Pete Carroll is emphasizing it’s all still right there for the Seahawks coming out of their bye.

  • The Commanders have dropped zero passes in Taylor Heinicke’s five starts

    It's a quirky stat in comparison to Carson Wentz's six games.

  • World Cup 2022: Iranian players refused to sing national anthem before match with England

    Iranian players showed their support for protestors back home.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Op-Ed: What could come next for Iran after the Islamic Republic?

    Iranian protesters forming alliances across the political spectrum could signal a new vision for the country.

  • Russian military base near Melitopol destroyed

    A military base of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele in Melitopol district has been destroyed. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "Minus one more military base belonging to the occupiers in Melitopol district.

  • Mike Pence Is Asked If Trump Is A 'Good Man' And His Swerving Answer Says It All

    The former vice president couldn't bring himself to say he still believes what he said in praise of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

  • Russia's missile potential running out: enough for only 3 massive attacks left sources

    After the last missile strike on Ukraine, Russia's missile potential will be enough for no more than 3 more massive attacks, according to high-ranking sources in the power alliance. Source: UP article "The peace is under rocket fire.

  • Change in direction of movement of Russian equipment, manpower from Mariupol, says mayoral advisor

    Invading Russian forces have changed the direction of movement of military equipment and manpower from the city of Mariupol, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 21.