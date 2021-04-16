Turkey bans use of cryptocurrencies for payments, sends Bitcoin down

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph
Ece Toksabay
·1 min read

By Ece Toksabay

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets to purchase goods and services, citing "irrepairable" possible damages and significant risks in such transactions.

In legislation published in the Official Gazette overnight, the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) said cryptocurrencies and other such digital assets based on distributed ledger technology could not be used, directly or indirectly, as an instrument of payment.

"Payment service providers will not be able to develop business models in a way that crypto assets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and electronic money issuance, and will not be able to provide any services related to such business models," the bank said.

A growing boom in Turkey's crypto market had gained further pace recently, with investors hoping to both gain from bitcoin's rally and shelter against inflation.

A weaker Turkish lira and inflation pressures also have driven up demand for the cryptocurrency.

In a statement explaining the reason behind the ban, the bank said these assets were "neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority," among other security risks.

"It is considered that their use in payments may cause non-recoverable losses for the parties to the transactions due to the above-listed factors and they include elements that may undermine the confidence in methods and instruments used currently in payments," the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, Turkish authorities demanded user information from trading platforms.

Turkey's annual inflation climbed above 16% in March.

The legislation goes into effect on April 30th. Bitcoin fell 2.59% to $61,757 at 0557 GMT.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Fans Think Chris Evans May Appear in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

    Will the new Cap meet the real Cap?

  • Stellar (XLM): What Is It, History and How to Buy

    Stellar is a decentralized computer network that operates using blockchain technology. On the Stellar network, you can trade its form of currency, which is called lumens (XLM). This cryptocurrency is required to complete transactions on the Stellar network. Stellar and XLM … Continue reading → The post Stellar (XLM): What Is It, History and How to Buy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cardano: What Is It, History and How to Buy

    Cardano is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency network and open-source project that aims to be a smart contract platform, as well as a traditional asset-based cryptocurrency. This third-generation cryptocurrency has an internal cryptocurrency token called ADA, which is one of the most … Continue reading → The post Cardano: What Is It, History and How to Buy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive: Sinopharm to inject $4.6 billion vaccine assets into unit Tiantan Biological - sources

    Chinese state-owned Sinopharm plans to inject 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) in assets into unit Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd to quickly get its fast-growing vaccine business on the public market, two people told Reuters. Sinopharm aims to begin the injection of six vaccine-focused biological products developers including makers of two COVID-19 vaccines into Shanghai-listed Tiantan in the coming weeks, said the people plus two other people with knowledge of the matter. The plan comes as China races to develop more homegrown COVID-19 vaccines to challenge Western rivals.

  • World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble

    World stock markets extended a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat earnings and strong U.S. economic data that herald a solid recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. Major stock indexes posted record highs, including MSCI's global benchmark, Europe's broad STOXX 600, the Dow Industrials and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, as bonds yields tumbled. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid below 1.6% to yield 1.563%, a fall of 7.4 basis points that helped spur renewed buying of big tech stocks in the biggest single-day decline in the benchmark's yield in almost three months.

  • See What 30 Celebrities Over 60 Looked Like When They Were Younger

    From Denzel Washington to Al Pacino, many of these guys are still in their prime—and well over 60. Rachel Weisz once joked that the proper way to pronounce this Brit’s name is to say “my cocaine.” Caine began his career on the London stage, using the stage name "Michael Scott."

  • Olivia Munn, Ken Jeong 'remember the history of racism' against the Asian community in new PSA

    Olivia Munn, Ken Jeong, Winston Duke and more stars teamed up to shed light on the history of anti-Asian violence in America in a new PSA.

  • Marc Anthony’s Magnus, VIS Set ‘Liked’ a Latina Social Media Comedy of Manners as Second Collaboration

    A Latina Millennial obsessed with racking up as many ‘likes’ as she can on social media is the focus of the latest collaboration between music superstar Marc Anthony’s production shingle Magnus Studios and ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS). Explaining the concept for the comedy “Liked” during a pre-recorded MIP TV keynote on Wednesday evening with VIS […]

  • Booker T is on two new WWE TV series on A&E. One is co-hosted by WWE rookie A.J. Francis

    A&E Network and WWE Studios are giving fans an exclusive look behind the curtain in an all-new Sunday night programming partnership which beings airing April 18.

  • Mercedes-Benz’s Hotly Anticipated All-Electric EQS Sedan Is Finally Here

    The German automaker’s first zero-emissions production model looks to be the industry’s new benchmark.

  • British royal family honors Prince Philip with never-before-seen photos

    The photos find the Duke of Edinburgh having fun with the younger members of the royal family.

  • Good for Coinbase, Bad for Crypto

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: Coinbase’s crypto correlation, another tech IPO, consumer borrowing stalls, and a look back at the Bitcoin white paper. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Coinbase: A Bet on Crypto? The basic value proposition of Bitcoin and similar digital currencies is: They are not controlled by a centralized, trusted authority, so crypto transactions are immutable and open to anyone. They can’t be devalued by a central bank or some other government entity. Which is awkward for Coinbase, a centralized corporation that listed on the Nasdaq yesterday with the blessing of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The exchange’s $60-some billion valuation is a result of a fantastically profitable exercise in centralizing decentralized assets. Coinbase makes money because its users trust it to buy and store their Bitcoin in the same way that a depositor trusts Chase to hold his money (although the latter has the advantage of federal deposit insurance). The Coinbase listing is the apotheosis of the past year’s much-heralded “institutional adoption” of crypto — PayPal and Mastercard adding Bitcoin to their offerings, Tesla adding it to its balance sheet. While many see the Coinbase listing as a vindication of crypto, it underscores a paradox: Bitcoin, devised as a tool to emancipate the masses from corporate and state power, now depends on the imprimatur of the institutions it is meant to take down. If Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin as an alternative to the corporate financial system, Wall Street’s embrace of a crypto exchange should be a damning rebuke of the currency’s raison d’etre. And Coinbase joining the ranks of Tesla and SPACs in stock-market hype cuts against the austere, Austrian economic philosophy of most of its proponents. There’s also the question of competition. Coinbase gets away with charging gargantuan fees because there are few alternatives. As Matt Levine points out, the trading volume on Coinbase is miniscule by Wall Street’s standards: Coinbase users have traded about $456 billion of cryptocurrencies, or a bit less than people trade on an average single day in the U.S. stock market. “$90 Billion Assets on Platform,” boasts Coinbase; it also notes that that represents about 11.1% of the total value of all crypto assets. Goldman Sachs’s earnings presentation notes that it has about $2.2 trillion of assets under supervision just in its asset management division; JPMorgan’s earnings supplement notes that it has almost $3.7 trillion of assets on its balance sheet. Coinbase makes far more per transaction than Goldman could ever hope to. Increased institutional adoption means more competition for Coinbase from platforms that will undercut its margins. Good for crypto, bad for Coinbase. It is unsurprising, then, that Bitcoin’s dollar value dropped yesterday as Coinbase shares rallied. MicroStrategy, a stock that has effectively become a Bitcoin proxy, lost 16 percent, too. That decline is due in large part to an increase in the supply of publicly listed Bitcoin proxies. If you were getting exposure to Bitcoin by owning MicroStrategy shares, now there are 186 million shares of Coinbase that offer directionally similar exposure. What all this says is that Bitcoin might not be the asset its evangelists claim it is or want it to be. Not a currency that will topple the state, but a consumer product that people like to gamble on, more akin to DraftKings than digital gold. If so, Coinbase’s valuation may be justified. But if Bitcoin is still what Satoshi envisioned, institutional adoption should worry the HODLers. Around the Web Another big IPO this week, KKR-backed AppLovin, got less love from investors Shares in AppLovin, the mobile games company that owns hits such as Matchington Mansion and Wordscapes, slid from their offer price on Thursday, taking the shine off one of the biggest public market debuts of the year. The company, backed by private equity group KKR, raised $1.8bn in an initial public offering that gave it a market capitalisation of $28.6bn, but the stock opened some $10 below the $80 offer price and slid further in early trading. Consumers are borrowing less, hitting banks’ bottom lines The good news for banks is that consumers are flush with cash and less likely to fall behind on their debts. But this also means it will be that much longer before they need to borrow more. Banks really need loan growth to offset the effect of low interest rates and the drag of huge deposit inflows sitting in cash on their balance sheets. Many banks’ credit-card portfolios plunged during 2020 as consumers spent less and also paid down debt. In theory, the economic growth that is anticipated for this year would imply a greater use of credit by consumers and businesses to fund more activities. A Singaporean 33-year-old’s $740 million fraud Ng’s purported investment strategies that are under the spotlight were linked to nickel, a key ingredient in many electric-car batteries. The metal has become a popular speculative bet in recent years amid soaring demand for Teslas and other EVs. In one transaction described in charge sheets, Ng was involved in raising money from investors claiming he would use it to buy nickel from an Australian company called Poseidon Nickel Ltd. He never followed through with the purchase, prosecutors said. Poseidon’s chief executive officer, Peter Harold, said in an email that the company has had no engagement with Ng or related entities. Ng was involved in deceiving investors into buying supposed forward contracts that were purportedly with French lender BNP Paribas SA, but those contracts didn’t exist, according to the charge sheets. BNP had no account or trading history with Ng, Envy Asset Management or Envy Global Trading, a person familiar with the matter said. Random Walk If you don’t buy my argument that Coinbase is antithetical to the crypto project, take a look at the Bitcoin white paper: Commerce on the Internet has come to rely almost exclusively on financial institutions serving as trusted third parties to process electronic payments. While the system works well enough for most transactions, it still suffers from the inherent weaknesses of the trust based model. Completely non-reversible transactions are not really possible, since financial institutions cannot avoid mediating disputes. The cost of mediation increases transaction costs, limiting the minimum practical transaction size and cutting off the possibility for small casual transactions, and there is a broader cost in the loss of ability to make non-reversible payments for nonreversible services. With the possibility of reversal, the need for trust spreads. Merchants must be wary of their customers, hassling them for more information than they would otherwise need. A certain percentage of fraud is accepted as unavoidable. These costs and payment uncertainties can be avoided in person by using physical currency, but no mechanism exists to make payments over a communications channel without a trusted party. What is needed is an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party. Transactions that are computationally impractical to reverse would protect sellers from fraud, and routine escrow mechanisms could easily be implemented to protect buyers. In this paper, we propose a solution to the double-spending problem using a peer-to-peer distributed timestamp server to generate computational proof of the chronological order of transactions. The system is secure as long as honest nodes collectively control more CPU power than any cooperating group of attacker nodes. If Bitcoin depends on Coinbase, Paypal, Mastercard, etc., it depends on trust. — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream

    Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will list on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the journey of virtual currencies from niche technology to mainstream asset. The listing is by far the biggest yet of a cryptocurrency company, with the San Francisco-based firm saying last month that private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year, versus $5.8 billion in September. It represents the latest breakthrough for acceptance of cryptocurrencies, an asset class that only a few years ago had been shunned by mainstream finance, according to interviews with investors, analysts and executives.

  • Months after hack, US poised to announce sanctions on Russia

    The Biden administration is preparing to announce sanctions in response to a massive Russian hacking campaign that breached vital federal agencies, as well as for election interference, a senior administration official said Wednesday night. In that intrusion, Russian hackers are believed to have infected widely used software with malicious code that enabled them to access the networks of at least nine agencies, part of what U.S. officials believe was an operation aimed at mining the secrets of the American government. The measures are intended to send a clear retributive message to Russia and to deter similar acts in the future.

  • World stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A batch of Chinese and U.S. economic data helped underpin global stocks near record highs on Friday, as investors priced in a solid global recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump. Analysts said the China data did little to change expectations of a strong recovery and further policy tightening to curb any excesses in property investments. "U.S. economic data released yesterday was all strong, confirming the U.S. economy is firmly on a recovery track," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

  • Gold hovers near more than one-month high as bond yields slip

    Gold held steady near a more than one-month high on Friday, en route to its second straight weekly gain, boosted by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,764.13 per ounce by 0435 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.26 at $1769.37 on Thursday.

  • Queen shares heartwarming picture of Prince Philip surrounded by seven of his great-grandchildren

    The Duke of Edinburgh is seen with all three Cambridge children as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips and Mia and Lena Tindall.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Thanks to Coinbase's market debut, your portfolio is likely linked to crypto

    The company's huge valuation will land it in influential indexes like the S&P 500.

  • Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue Projections

    (Bloomberg) -- As ByteDance Ltd. prepares for a historic initial public offering, an internal memo leaked showing TikTok’s owner aims to grow advertising sales in China 42% and triple the size of its e-commerce business this year.The internet titan is seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($39.8 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, according to the memo seen by Bloomberg News. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year.Douyin -- TikTok’s Chinese twin -- is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March. The targets are preliminary and still subject to change, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing internal targets. A ByteDance spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies on their turf. The firm -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although the size could still change as deliberations are at an early stage.Founded by Zhang Yiming in 2012, ByteDance has demonstrated the rare ability to create repeated hit services in competition with giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. His first big success was news aggregator Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while Douyin is leading in China’s domestic market. The 38-year-old founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s initial public offering as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment has fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public.Douyin’s ad revenue in the first quarter was roughly 31 billion yuan and may reach 150 billion yuan this year, according to the memo. That compares with the 8.5 billion yuan that closest rival Kuaishou Technology earned from online advertising in the three months ended December.ByteDance is ramping up its competition with Alibaba, with ad sales from brands and merchants expected to reach at least half that of the larger firm’s this year, the memo showed. E-commerce is likely to overtake gaming to become the No. 1 contributor to its ad revenue this year.(Updates with more details starting from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.