Turkey: Boy rescued from under earthquake rubble after a week
A 13-year-old boy was rescued from under a collapsed building in Turkey on Monday, 182 hours after a 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. (Feb.13)
After one week of being trapped in the rubble of a building decimated in Turkey's earthquake, a girl was miraculously rescued and carried to safety Monday, new video shows.
A dog has been captured on video being pulled out of rubble alive five days after the earthquake in Turkey, among other miraculous stories of survival.
KAHRAMANMARAS/ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers in Turkey pulled several children alive from collapsed buildings on Monday, a week after the country's worst earthquake in modern history, but hopes of many more survivors were fading and criticism of the authorities grew. In one city, rescuers were digging a tunnel to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter, all from one family, who appeared to have survived the 7.8 magnitude Feb. 6 quake and aftershock that have killed more than 37,000 in Turkey and Syria. In the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said the rescue phase was "coming to a close", with the focus switching to shelter, food and schooling.
Rescuers on Sunday pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated huge areas of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 28,000 people.
A little girl named Miray was rescued after 178 hours in the rubble of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, Reuters reported, citing Turkey's transport minister. Monday marks one week since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria. The Syria Civil Defense, a Syrian volunteer organization also known as the White Helmets, said Friday that after 108 hours of work, its first responders ceased search and rescue operations and shifted to recovery efforts.
Rescue teams on the ground in Turkey’s Hatay province continued to pull survivors from the rubble five days after two powerful earthquakes devastated the area, according to officials in Kocaeli.This footage shows firefighters from Kocaeli rescuing an infant from the rubble in Antakya, a town in Hatay Province. According to officials, crews rescued the 7-month-old, Hamza, “139 hours later.”Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported a death toll of 22,327 in Turkey, and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syria’s death toll had risen to 5,273.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquake “the disaster of the century” according to local media reports. Credit: Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality via Storyful
The quake and major aftershocks early last Monday flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 33,000 people in the two countries. Video released by the Istanbul Municipality showed rescuers in the southern province of Hatay pulling a 10-year-old girl through a hole in the floor of a damaged building before carrying her out on a stretcher. The girl, named Cudi, had been buried for 147 hours, the Istanbul Municipality said.
A seven-month-old baby and 12-year-old girl are among those pulled from the rubble.
Experts say the window for saving people trapped under collapsed buildings has nearly closed.
Five days after an enormous earthquake struck, killing more than 25,000 people in Turkey and Syria, rescue crews continue to search for survivors.
Firefighter Phil Irving spent 17 hours rescuing two victims from a pancaked building on Saturday.
Punching the air and crying out to the heavens, a young Turkish man celebrated after his mother is rescued from a collapsed building.
Last month, while Yener Ulus was visiting his parents, he helped them list their apartment for sale “so that we can have another place just one floor, so that it is safe for earthquakes.”
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated south-central Turkey and northern Syria did not damage the ancient site of Göbekli Tepe, according researchers there.
