Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

Pinar Sevinclidir
·2 min read

Van, Turkey — Some of the refugees fleeing the Taliban's brutality in Afghanistan are taking an arduous route across neighboring Iran to try and cross into Turkey. We met a family in the Turkish border city of Van who made it out of Afghanistan the night before the capital fell to the Taliban.    "I don't have money, I don't have food, I don't have dresses, nothing," said the mother. Her family doesn't want to be identified, given how they made it into Turkey without permission, but they told CBS News that they blame the United States and its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan for their plight.     More than 2 million Afghans have already taken refuge in neighboring Pakistan and Iran, but those countries have closed their borders to new arrivals.

Now the Turkish government is working to stop a potential influx of Afghans by building a wall along its border. On the other side of that wall is Iran, which shares another border with Afghanistan.

The Afghans who survive the trek through Iran to the Turkish border, which can take weeks, will now be met with a wall of concrete slabs 10 feet high. 

Ali Noorani, President and CEO of the Washington-based National Immigration Forum, told CBS News that the international community must act quickly to avoid a humanitarian crisis.    "If the international community does not pick up the pace of negotiations and ultimately implementing solutions [to resettle refugees], lives will be lost," she warned. 

The U.N. has said that as many as 500,000 more Afghans could flee their country this year alone, but resettlement pledges show many wealthy nations have little appetite to welcome the refugees in large numbers.

Canada and the U.K. have said they will take 20,000 refugees each. The European Union has avoided setting any targets, offering only financial support to Afghanistan's neighboring countries, to help them resettle refugees.

Where Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled in the U.S.

The Biden administration has asked Congress for funding to help rehome 95,000 Afghan refugees by September 2022, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this month that he expected at least 50,000 to be resettled in the U.S.

Recent polling shows strong public support in the U.S. for welcoming refugees, especially Afghan civilians who helped the U.S. war effort in their country.     "This is a very unique political moment for President Biden to reset the way that the American public sees the immigration system, much less the United States' role in refugee resettlement," suggested Noorani."   But while governments around the world deliberate, the fate of thousands of Afghans remains in limbo.

Preview: What Happened to Gabby Petito?

Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

Turkey beefs up border security as refugees flee Afghanistan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting

    The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans Thursday to spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition, a move to stem the rise in world hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's one of several pledges private donors made this week as world leaders gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. The pledge from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Washington D.C.-based Wyss Foundation and others is believed to be the largest private pledge to protect biodiversity.

  • Islamic State Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan Challenge Taliban Rule

    The attacks killed at least five people in Nangarhar province on Wednesday, and followed deadly weekend strikes on Taliban patrols for which Islamic State’s local affiliate also claimed responsibility.

  • U.S. fallout over Kabul drone strike grows with plans for multiple probes

    A senior U.S. Democrat said on Thursday that multiple congressional committees will investigate a drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians last month, to determine what went wrong and answer questions about future counterterrorism strategy. "This is an issue that several committees are going to look at, and we've already started to do that," Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters. The Pentagon had said the strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops as they completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Turkey's top Islamic cleric moves centre stage, irking secularists

    When President Tayyip Erdogan opened a new court complex this month, Turkey's senior cleric sealed the ceremony with a Muslim prayer, triggering protests from critics who said his actions contravened the secular constitution. "Make this wonderful work beneficial and blessed for our nation, my God," Ali Erbas said in his address, adding that many judges had "worked to bring the justice which (God) ordered". Erbas's appearance at the Sept. 1 ceremony in Ankara, and the wave of opposition criticism over his comments, reflect his rising profile at the head of a state-run religious organisation and the growing influence it has attained under Erdogan.

  • Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed

    Witnesses say attackers have struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August

  • Petito lawyer sends cease and desist letter to Brian Laundrie's lawyer

    The lawyer for Gabby Petito's family on Wednesday issued a "cease-and-desist" letter to the attorney representing the dead woman's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and his parents, demanding that he not post photos of Petito online "in an effort to gain business."

  • Central African Republic war: No-go zones and Russian meddling

    All sides are accused of planting landmines in a dangerous shift in the Central African Republic.

  • Police and FBI resume search for Brian Laundrie as Gabby Petito case moves forward

    Police and the FBI resumed efforts to find Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Laundrie was named a "person of interest" after Petito was reported missing on September 11. Her body was found in a remote area near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joined CBSN from Venice, Florida, to discuss.

  • Taliban: Executions and strict punishments will return

    Strict punishments such as hand amputations and executions will return in Afghanistan, one of the Taliban's founders said in an interview with the Associated Press.Why it matters: Despite attempting to project a new image, the Taliban remain committed to a hard-line, conservative ideology, including harsh ruling tactics. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the justice minister and oversaw re

  • France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

    This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of France's incandescent rage over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative and loss of a submarine deal worth billions, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome. According to Le Drian, he and Blinken discussed the “terms and topics to be dealt with in an in-depth consultation process between the two countries aimed at restoring trust.”

  • WHO: Afghans facing "imminent humanitarian catastrophe" as nearly 1 in 4 COVID hospitals shut

    Afghanistan's health system is "on the brink of collapse" due to international funding cuts since the Taliban took over the country, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday.The big picture: Nine of Afghanistan's 37 COVID-19 hospitals have closed and "all aspects" of the country's pandemic response have declined, including testing and vaccination, per a statement from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus following his visit to the capital, Kabul, where he met with Taliban leaders.Get m

  • Erdogan Versus Markets as Turkey Sets Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingTurkey’s central bank governor is abo

  • The Taliban has robbed Afghan women of work, school and safety

    Vulnerable women who'd been protected by the previous government from their own families now "have nowhere to go." For some, it's probably already too late.

  • The Taliban is bringing back executions and cutting off hands as punishment after retaking control of Afghanistan

    "Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security," the group's cofounder Mullah Nooruddin Turabi told the Associated Press in an interview.

  • Apple's iOS 15 Software Update Allows You to Customize Safari With a Cool New Backdrop

    If you geeked out over Apple's iOS 14 home-screen customization update, just wait until you see what's in store on iOS 15. While its new features aren't quite as creative as those in iOS 14, there is one small thing you might have missed: Safari.

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well

    People couldn't believe the Georgia Republican's cartoon statement on the House floor wasn't a parody.

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Legal Experts Spot The Fatal Flaws With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against His Niece, NYT

    “This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.