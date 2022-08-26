Turkey dismisses concerns over a U.S. sanctions warning

FILE PHOTO: Turkey and U.S. flags are seen in this picture illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nureddin Nebati
    Turkish politician

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury's warning to Turkey that its companies risked being sanctioned if they did business with sanctioned Russians was "meaningless," Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday, assuring businesspeople there was no need for concern.

NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion and sending arms to Ukraine, while opposing the Western sanctions and continuing trade, tourism and investment with Russia.

Some Turkish firms have purchased or sought to buy Russian assets from Western partners pulling back, while others maintain large assets in the country. Ankara has repeated that Western sanctions will not be circumvented in Turkey.

The U.S. Treasury warned both the country's largest business group TUSIAD and the finance ministry this month that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions.

"The letter relayed to Turkish business groups creating concern among business circles is meaningless. We are pleased to see that the United States, our ally and trade partner, is inviting its businesses to invest in our economy," Nebati said in a tweet.

"Separately, we are determined to improve our economic and commercial relations with our neighbours especially in the areas of tourism and various sectors within a framework that is not subject to sanctions," he said.

All actors in Turkey's economy are tied to free market principles and are working to obtain a bigger share of global trade, Nebati added.

Turkey, which has close ties and Black Sea borders with both Russia and Ukraine, has said sanctioning Russia would have hurt its already strained economy and argued that it is focused on mediation efforts between the sides.

One benefit for Turkey has been a jump beyond pre-pandemic levels in foreign visitors last month, thanks largely to Russian visitors with little other option due to Western flight restrictions.

The head of a metal exporters group said this month that Russian demand had increased for Turkish products it could no longer source from European companies, and that Turkish companies had received enquiries from European businesses about supplying Russia via Turkey.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • US calls on Russia to immediately halt filtration, deportation of Ukrainians

    The U.S. State Department on Aug. 25 again called on Russia to immediately halt its “filtration” and forced deportations of Ukrainians in the occupied territories.

  • Russia ‘almost definitely’ lying about reasons for halting Ukraine offensive, says UK intelligence

    Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claiming Moscow’s forces have halted offensives in Ukraine to reduce civilian casualties is “almost certainly deliberate misinformation,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence assessment on Twitter on Aug. 26.

  • With Iranian drones, Russia complicates nuclear deal talks

    Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them, according to Western intelligence officials. It's unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but the drones appear to be operational and ready to use, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. It also underscores warnings from critics of the ongoing negotiations for Iran to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States left in 2018.

  • Zelenskyy says the Ukraine war woke up 'weak, disunited, passive, sleepy' Europe

    Zelenskyy said invading Russian forces thought they would receive "flowers and champagne," but got "wreaths and Molotov cocktails" instead.

  • Russians fire on Dnipropetrovsk region 9 times from Grads and Uragans

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 08:47 The Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region nine times on the night of 25 August - the Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts suffered from invaders' fire.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 7 ammunition storage points this week Humeniuk

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 25 August 2022, 23:54 The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven Russian ammunition storage points in the south of Ukraine this week. Source: Head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air during the national 24/7 newscast Quote: "Storage points are among the top priority targets for our artillery, in particular for air strikes, since this is the arsenal the enemy plans to use against our units.

  • Exclusive-Chinese defence firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources

    SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) -China has entrusted a defence-focussed state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas' billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) stopped carrying Venezuelan oil in August 2019 after Washington tightened sanctions on the South American exporter. Since November 2020 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) has been carrying Venezuelan crude on three tankers it acquired that year from PetroChina, CNPC's listed vehicle, the sources said.

  • Israeli spy chief reportedly slams Iran Deal as 'strategic disaster'

    Israel's Mossad Chief David Barnea reportedly warned that the U.S. is "rushing" into a bad nuclear deal with Iran that could be a "strategic disaster."

  • U.S. report identifies 21 'filtration' locations run by Russia for processing Ukrainians

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia and its proxy forces in Ukraine are operating 21 locations used to detain, interrogate and process prisoners of war and civilians, according to a new report https://hub.conflictobservatory.org/portal/apps/sites/#/home/pages/filtration-1 by Yale University researchers backed by the U.S. State Department as part of efforts to hold Moscow accountable. The Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health that produced the report is a partner in a U.S. State Department-funded Conflict Observatory launched in May to capture and analyze evidence of war crimes and other atrocities allegedly perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine. Nathaniel Raymond, the lab's executive director, said the findings showed Russia and its proxies had established a “system of filtration” to sort people in areas that fall under Russian occupation that represents a “human rights emergency.”

  • Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses

    Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses

  • Russian army tries to advance on Bakhmut front General Staff report

    FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 07:16 The Russians have conducted an offensive battle near Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema (on the Bakhmut front), but failed. Source: morning report of the General Staff as of 06.

  • Book encourages parents to tackle tough conversations about Ukraine

    Sonny Dean is the author “We Stand With Ukraine,” and is encouraging parents to tackle tough conversations with the new kid's book.

  • Crowds mark Ukraine's Independence Day in Brussels

    STORY: Participants celebrated the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union by singing the national anthem, chanting slogans and by wearing a traditional shirt known as "vyshyvanki". Nearby, the city's iconic peeing statue, known as Manneken Pis, was dressed up in a Ukrainian embroidered shirt.The series of events also marked the sixth-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, the conflict has settled into a war of attrition, fought primarily in the country's east and south.

  • Ukrainians attitude towards Russians and Belarusians keeps getting worse sociologists

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 13:03 Photo: Pixabay.com The attitude of the citizens of Ukraine towards Russians and Belarusians keeps getting worse. As of August, the attitude of 81% of Ukrainians towards Russians is negative, and 52% show a dismissive attitude towards Belarusians.

  • Black homebuyers are denied mortgages at twice the rate of overall population, new analysis shows

    'Though discrimination against a homebuyer on the basis of their race is illegal, it still happens.'

  • What happened to the curfew to curb crime? Mayor Van Johnson says it's "always on the table"

    Since July, violent crimes around Savannah's City Market and Congress Street have fallen.

  • Germany to enforce heating limits and turn off public lights amid Russian gas crisis

    EU countries have pledged to reduce gas usage by 15% following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Maryland GOP governor hopeful Dan Cox deletes account from site known for hate speech, Gab

    Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, has deleted his account on the social media platform Gab, which is known as a forum for hate speech. Cox expunged more than 1,000 posts when he took down his account, according to The Washington Post. The nominee also deleted a line from his campaign website…

  • Raleigh police shot man 11 times, autopsy shows. No drugs or alcohol found in system

    Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez was shot after he threw a Molotov cocktail in the direction of an officer outside a Raleigh Police Department station, the police department has said.

  • Russian media summarise the main problems that Russian service personnel complained about from February to July

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 14:46 Russian mass media has published the complaints of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and their relatives received from February to July, in particular regarding the interference of PMC Wagner [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin - ed.